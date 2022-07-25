The duels of the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Euro Cup are already known. England, which is the favorite to win the tournament at home, will face Sweden, accustomed to big tournaments. France, meanwhile, have managed to overcome the curse of the quarter-finals and will face Germany, the most in-form team at the moment.

After three weeks of competition, the 2022 Women’s Euro Cup enters its final stretch. The favorites are ready to face the semifinals. England, host of the tournament and encouraged by their fans, hopes to get through to the final against Sweden, current Olympic runner-up, on Tuesday, July 26. France, for its part, will face the first semi-final in its history against Germany, eight times champion of the European Championship.

England-Sweden, Tuesday, July 26, 9:00 p.m. local time

With the whole country dreaming of a home win, England are only one game away from the final. After a thunderous first round, with three wins and 14 goals scored, Sarina Wiegman’s players had a harder time in the quarterfinals to get rid of a tough Spanish team. The “Lionesses” only prevailed in extra time (2-1), thanks to a shot from Georgia Stanway, and went behind on the scoreboard before turning the game around.

After losing two European Championship finals, in 1984 and 2009, England dreams of finally lifting the trophy and giving their nation the first major title since the 1966 World Cup won by the men’s team. But to get to Wembley they will have to overcome the Swedish wall. The Scandinavians, current Olympic runners-up and second in the Fifa standings behind the United States, are used to this type of event, since they beat the English in 1984 and have considerable experience.

But although they have a very complete team, they seem less armed than their rivals. After a slow start to the tournament and without their star player and captain Caroline Seger, who suffered a heel injury, they were barely effective in the quarterfinals against Belgium (1-0 and just one goal from 33 shots). They will need to be much more effective in front of goal if they are to beat the hosts. England, with their army of forwards, including the unstoppable Beth Mead (five goals since the start of the tournament), seldom let their chances slip away.

Germany-France, Wednesday, July 27, 9:00 p.m. local time

The French women’s team had a scare, but managed to defeat the Dutch defending champions in the quarterfinals (1-0 after extra time). After ten years of stumbling at this stage of the competition, Corinne Diacre’s players have finally qualified for the semi-finals of a major competition. Since the beginning of the tournament, the galas have shown their faces.

Impressive in their first match against Italy, they were more unsuccessful against Belgium and Iceland. They were dominant against the Netherlands, but clearly lacked effectiveness against the Dutch goal, before Eve Périsset turned the match around with a penalty. Against Germany in the semi-final, the French will not be able to make any mistakes. While the Blues they are rookies at this stage of the competition, “Die Nationalelf” It has been proclaimed champion of Europe eight times. Furthermore, Germany have won their last six semi-finals since being eliminated on penalties by Italy in 1993.

After a downturn in recent months, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team is in full revival. Since the start of the European Championship, the Germans have played their game. The team is the second best attacker in the competition and the best defender with no goals against, but the national team was less solvent than in the first round in its quarterfinal match against the surprising Austrian team (2-0). Although it seems to be the favorite against Les Blues As the strongest team in women’s football, Germany showed some weaknesses that give Wendie Renard and her teammates hope.

*Adapted from its original French version