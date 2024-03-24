Italy still protagonist in Nanjing, where another stage of the women's epee World Cup was concluded. In fact, on the last day of competition on the Chinese platforms, the quartet composed of Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio, Giulia Rizzi and Mara Navarria achieved victory in the team event.

Coach Dario Chiadò's girls, after benefiting from a bye on their debut, achieved two rather easy successes against Israel (45-30) and the United States (42-33) respectively. In the semi-final, then, it was Hungary who fell under the blows of the Italians, who surrendered with a score of 45-39.

Finally, in the last act, the Italian team found itself facing the hosts China and, after having found the first advantage of the match only in the third to last attack, they managed to close the contest in their favor 43-34.