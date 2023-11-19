Women’s Entrepreneurship Day: discover 6 success stories

From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 19/11/2023 – 15:00

On November 19th, World Human Rights Day is celebrated. Female Entrepreneurship. The date was created by the UN to celebrate women’s leadership and highlight their role in the business world.

According to a study carried out by Sebrae, 34.8% of all entrepreneurs in Brazil are women, totaling 10.3 million entrepreneurs. This growth is proof of how women’s power can open new paths in all scenarios. Check out six successful entrepreneurs and their respective trajectories in entrepreneurship:

The vision of someone who started in the beauty market

Michelle Wadhy and Márcia Queirós, founders of Fast Brush, met in 2009 when they worked at Avon. In 2017, they became partners of a training institute that offers free courses in the beauty area. Working in the segment and experiencing a busy life, the two friends saw a pain that many women go through: not being able to find a free schedule in beauty salons.

The business model was designed in a franchise format and today has more than 240 units throughout Brazil at a fair price. Márcia and Michelle use their expertise to teach and further professionalize all their employees and franchisees. Today, in addition to brushing, makeup, nail and eyebrow services, Fast Escova has entered the cosmetics market.

With its own brand, it offers beauty products, ranging from lipsticks, hair products and a line of nutraceutical products. For my friends, becoming an entrepreneur has always been a dream. “Now, our focus is on helping more women to be in charge of their own time with an agile and quality service. Furthermore, with more than 200 stores spread across the country, our focus is also on helping women to own their own businesses”, comments Márcia.

In the wedding business

More than 10 years ago, friends Paula Raimo and Camila Piccini became partners when they took over the Casar fair – an event launched in 2001 in São Paulo – sold by the founder, Vera Simão. “Paula worked as Sales Manager in a space that I received events from my blog ‘Say I Do’, in which I shared tips on organizing weddings”, explains Piccini about the choice to invite Raimo to embark on the project with her.

Together, they turned the fair into a brand that offers a digital product, a platform of wedding lists converted into cash, Casar.com, which also has partner Fabio Camillo. Since taking over the company, the business has grown 34 times and the event is in its 21st edition.

The perspective of those who started through technology

Iona Szkurnik is from Rio de Janeiro and is a psychologist who worked with social and economic development. When she moved to California to study Education Policy, Organization and Leadership at Stanford in 2013, she worked on the first team that set up the university’s then online learning platform and has since established herself as an Education and Technology executive in Silicon Valley at startups B2B. In 2018, Iona had the opportunity to found the Brazil at Silicon Valleyan organization of which she is a founding member.

The specialist in Education Innovation decided to found Education Journey, which uses AI to provide corporate education for companies of the most varied segments and sizes, focusing on each employee and their main points for improvement. Today Iona works 100% in the strategic and operational part of the company.