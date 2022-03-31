The Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti signed the decree that activates the Women’s Enterprise Fund, created to encourage women to start new entrepreneurial activities and strengthen existing ones. Innovation, including technological innovation, is one of the cornerstones of the intervention to which 200 million euros are earmarked. Minister Giorgetti himself states: “I am very satisfied because we are activating a highly anticipated tool on which we have strongly focused to encourage and enhance the creative and innovative abilities of women in the business world. This is not just a financial measure but a real reform to promote and spread the culture of female entrepreneurship “. The Fund will thus have 160 million euros from PNRR funds which will complement the 40 million already allocated by the 2021 budget law.

The decree provides that the concessions will be granted to female enterprises (intended as enterprises with predominantly female participation with at least 60% and self-employed workers) with registered and / or operational headquarters located on the national territory which will present investment programs in the industrial sectors, crafts, processing of agricultural products, trade and tourism, and provision of services. The start-up of new entrepreneurial realities will not only benefit from the financial part but actions will be taken to support women in the training path and technical-management assistance services will be guaranteed. Furthermore, in the decree, easily identifiable in the attachments, there are reward criteria that allow for a higher score to be achieved if the projects fall within the “High Technology” or “Digital Transition” projects as described in article 1 paragraph I.

High-tech projects: projects characterized by one or more of the following contents: present a significant technological content and are aimed at offering products, services or solutions that enhance, in economic terms, the results of scientific research (starting from experiments, know-how, patented technologies); incorporate / use advanced scientific and engineering knowledge, such as, for example, advanced mechanics, robotics, biotech, latest generation materials, big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning; they make extensive use of technologies to support the processes of conception, production, logistics or marketing of the company’s products or services; projects for the digital transition: projects that highlight an overall digital transition purpose or in any case a digital connotation, also considering the characteristics and the state of the art of the activity concerned.

The aforementioned purpose or connotation is found if the program presents one or more of the following digital content: creation, development or distribution of digital content (products, services, solutions, applications); integration of digital technologies in the production process; adoption of digital technologies and software for business management and / or organization and / or for logistics management; development of online sales or procurement channels; management on cloud systems of activities, services, applications and / or management and processing of large amounts of data; adoption of technologies for electronic sharing of information inside or outside (to customers and suppliers) of the company and / or development of applications and digital channels for marketing and communication (such as, by way of example, newsletters, social networks media, websites) and / or adoption of digital solutions for networking, collaboration and technology transfer; systems and applications for IT security (Cybersecurity and protection of sensitive data); digital technologies and software for improving the working environment and workers’ conditions or for improving energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The directorial decree also defines the dates, starting from which applications can be presented to request grants and subsidized loans, according to the calendar of the opening dates of the branches: for the start-up of new female businesses or those consisting of less than 12 months, the compilation of applications will be possible from 10 am on 5 May 2022 while submission will be possible from 10 am on 19 May 2022; for the development of female businesses established over 12 months, the compilation of applications is possible from 10 am on May 24, 2022, while submission starts at 10 am on June 7, 2022. The desks for the presentation of applications will be managed by Invitalia for account of the Ministry of Economic Development. At this link it is possible to view the decree in its entirety. Furthermore, new ministerial measures are planned through which the other measures already initiated as ON companies (Beyond New Businesses at zero interest rates) will be refinanced, to support the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed businesses, and Smart & Start, to support startups. and innovative SMEs.