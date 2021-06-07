The Dubai Police Women’s Council implemented an initiative called “Leaders of Change”, represented by female police officers and non-commissioned officers, assuming the tasks and powers of managing the Al Muraqqabat Police Station and organizational units, and all leadership positions, including the position of the director of the center and his deputy for one day, with the aim of empowering the female component, and introducing it to the tasks Leadership, the importance of the supervisory role in police stations, and highlighting the role of women.

Captain Ghanima Hassan Ahmed assumed the position of Director of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station, while Captain Zulaikha Al Hammadi took the position of Deputy Director of the Center, Captain Ateeqa Al Dhaheri as Head of the Administrative Affairs Department, Lieutenant Maha Khoury, Head of the Public Duty Department, and First Deputy Madiha Ali Hassan, Department The arrest, the first agent Maryam Al-Ma’ini, the traffic registration department, the first sergeant Maryam Ali Ahmed, the criminal registration department, and Sergeant Manal Al-Jawhari, the dealers’ happiness department, while eight policewomen took over the tasks of four security patrols that began their work in the jurisdiction areas.

The initiative’s activities began with the leaders of the Al Muraqqabat Police Station holding a meeting chaired by Captain Ghanima Hassan, and they reviewed the tasks that will be implemented during the day. jurisdiction areas.



