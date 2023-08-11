Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/11/2023 – 1:27 am

Spain defeated the Netherlands 2-1 early this Friday (11) at the Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, to qualify for the first time in history to a women’s World Cup semifinal. Now, the Spanish are waiting for the winner of Japan and Sweden to meet their next opponent in the World Cup held in Oceania.

Aaaand breathe! ‍ @SEFutbolFem reach their first #FIFAWWC Semi-Final after a sensational match against Netherlands. — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 11, 2023

The Spain team had a great first half, dominating the action and creating several goal opportunities. In the initial stage, he even put a ball in the bottom of the goal defended by Van Domselaar in the 36th minute with Esther González, but the move ended up being canceled by the judge with the help of VAR (video arbitration).

In the final stage of the match, Holland began to arrive with more danger and, at 16 minutes, had a clear opportunity to open the scoring, when the judge scored a penalty on top of Beerensteyn. But the referee changed her decision after reassessing the play with the help of VAR.

And the video refereeing was again decisive in the 33rd minute, when it helped the judge confirm the penalty in favor of Spain by indicating that the ball touched Van der Gragt’s arm inside the area. Mariona Caldentey went to the collection and didn’t miss.

At 45, Van der Gragt managed to redeem himself. The defender received a deep pass, advanced at speed and hit Cata Coll on the way out to secure the tie and take the game to extra time.

In extra time, the Netherlands had clear opportunities to secure the classification, especially with Beerensteyn, but, 5 minutes into the second half of extra time, Salma Paralluelo broke into speed on the counterattack, got rid of an opponent and crossed to score the goal. winning goal and classification.