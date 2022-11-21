Cruz Azul, despite numerous changes, has not been able to weigh in the Women’s MX League. La Máquina Celeste has tried in different ways, but it is still not a leading team on this circuit. In the Apertura 2022 tournament, the cement squad was in eighth position with 25 points.
However, the light blues said goodbye to the league in the blink of an eye, as they were eliminated by Chivas de Guadalajara in the quarterfinals by an aggregate score of 2-1. According to the most recent reports, Cruz Azul will have to start from scratch for Clausura 2023 since it did without the services of coach Roberto Pérez.
The coach’s departure occurs less than two months before the start of the competition and there is still no substitute. According to information from the Mediotiepo portal, Pérez would have decided to step aside from the project by his own decision. The coach was in charge of Cruz Azul Femenil for the last two years.
So far, the celestial institution has not made its departure official, although it seems that the decision has been made. Through his social networks, Roberto Pérez thanked the team for the opportunity and the soccer players.
“Thank you, Cruz Azul Femenil. What a great experience to be with you. It was worth every fight that we made together with all the areas so that little by little they were supported as they deserve. They were changing the story of being a team that participated to one that He sought as his first objective to be in the league, fighting game by game “
– Roberto Perez
