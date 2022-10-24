Boca Juniors (ARG), Deportivo Cali (COL), Palmeiras (BRA) and América de Cali (COL) will play the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Copa Libertadores, which takes place in Quito, Ecuador. Four exciting matches were played in the quarterfinals of the most important women’s club tournament in South America.

Boca Juniors gave the surprise of the Cup

In the first round, Boca Juniors from Argentina faced the recent champion of the tournament, Corinthians, who had won against Always Ready (BOL) and Olimpia (PAR) and had only been defeated by Deportivo Cali (COL). For their part, the Xeneizes were undefeated after defeating Defensor Sporting (URU) and Club Ñañas (ECU), and obtaining a draw against Ferroviaria (BRA).

The favorites were the Brazilians, but those commanded on the court by the experienced Yamila Rodríguez wanted to surprise. About halfway through the first half and after an error in an exit by the Brazilian goalkeeper, Leticia, Kishi Núñez opened the scoring at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Ecuador.

Later, Adriana Leal Da Silva equalized for Corinthians after a perfect cross that could not be stopped by who would become the figure of the second half, Boca’s goalkeeper, Laurina Oliveros.

With 15 minutes to go, in an extraordinary clearance down the left for Yamila Rodríguez, she reached the bottom when the Brazilian defenders were already giving up the ball and crossed into the area for a perfect header by Estefanía Palomar.

Boca Juniors qualified for the first time in its history to a Copa Libertadores Feminina semifinal. The champion was left out of the finals.

Deportivo Cali left out another Brazilian team

In the second round, Deportivo Cali from Colombia disputed its place in the next round against Ferroviaria. Cali had just made a perfect score after defeating all the teams in their group: Corinthians, Always Ready and Olimpia from Paraguay. Meanwhile, Ferroviaria had won against Ñañas and Defensor Sporting and had added a point against Boca Juniors.

A sequence of errors in the exit of the sugar companies at minute eight sentenced the opening of the scoreboard for Ferroviaria, who after a powerful shot from mid-range by Rafa Mineira opened the account.

In the complementary part, Ingrid Guerra achieved a tie very early for the Colombian team, taking advantage of a lack of attention in the Rio de Janeiro defense. In the process of the game, the Cali team controlled, but they did not score the victory goal until the 89th minute in which Elexa Barh took a rebound from goalkeeper Luciana and scored the goal that would give them the key to the semifinal.

América de Cali consolidates as favorite

In the third key, América de Cali, recent champion of the Colombian League, faced the University of Chile in what would be a vibrant game that would go to penalties.

The goals in regulation time were in charge of Yessenia López, who in minute 45+2 and from mid-distance, scored a great goal overcoming Natalia Giraldo’s fence. The tie came from an unfortunate free kick play in which Karen Fuentes from the U scored an own goal.

Before the end of the game, Daniela Zamora had two clear scoring opportunities for the Chilean team that were saved by the Colombian goalkeeper.

The match ended 1-1 and to define the semifinalist there was a penalty shootout. Vanina Correa, goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team, saved a penalty for the U that was not enough because Bárbara Sánchez and Fernanda Pinilla missed their charges.

The second coffee representative continues in the fight for the glory of the Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras only Brazilian team in the fight for the Cup

In the fourth and final key, Palmeiras played his way to the semifinal against one of the revelations of Chilean football, Santiago Morning, who had just won against Alianza Lima and Deportivo Lara and lost against América de Cali.

In the first half there were no goals, the goals ended in zeros. It was a good result for the Chileans, but not much for the Brazilians, considering that they were the last team from that country in contention for the next phase of the Copa Libertadores.

At minute 72, the scoring was opened by midfielder Yenny Acuña from Santiago Morning who took advantage of a rebound from Jully, Palmeiras’ goalkeeper, and headed with power and direction to the goal. Everything seemed to indicate that there would be a surprise in the continental competition, but ten minutes later Katrine tied the game.

The center back added six minutes and just at 90+6, Daiana beat Katherine Tapia 2-1 with a free kick and the ticket to the semifinal for Palmeiras.

Semi-final schedule

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors – 17:00 ET

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Palmeiras vs. America de Cali – 17:00 ET