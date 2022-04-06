The Copa Libertadores 2022 is taking shape, and some of the member clubs are already getting to know each other for the dispute of the continent’s top competition in October. In the absence of defining the teams of countries such as Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Even so, once again there will be 16 teams that will compete in the competition and try to be champions once it is over.

On this occasion, the tournament will be held in Ecuador and will consist of two different phases. A first divided into groups, and a later one with clashes and direct elimination.

When will it start and end?

The fourteenth edition of the women’s Copa Libertadores will be held in Ecuador and it will be the second time that the country hosts this competition (the previous one was in 2019).

This year 2022 the tournament will be played in the month of October, in a margin of 15 days in which the 32 games that are planned between all the participating teams will be played. The days will be from Thursday, October 13 (start) to Friday, October 28 (close).

What will the format be?

The format of the women’s Copa Libertadores will consist of different phases until the final. First, there will be a group stage in which the 16 participating teams are divided into four groups, playing matches against each other (the teams in each group). The first and second classified of each of the groups will continue in the competition.

After that first phase, the quarterfinals will arrive, and from there the confrontation will be direct and with direct elimination. In this way, both the quarterfinals and the semifinals will be played, until reaching the final in which the winning team will win the trophy.

Which teams are classified?

So far, six teams have qualified for the 2022 Women’s Copa Libertadores. But the participating teams are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The equipment who are already on the payroll with a quota are:

Boca Juniors (Argentina; Women’s Clausura Tournament Champion 2021)

(Argentina; Women’s Clausura Tournament Champion 2021) Corinthians (Brazil; Women’s Copa Libertadores Champion 2021)

(Brazil; Women’s Copa Libertadores Champion 2021) palm trees (Brazil; Runner-up Brazilian Championship 2021)

(Brazil; Runner-up Brazilian Championship 2021) Railway (Brazil; Third place Brazilian Championship 2021)

(Brazil; Third place Brazilian Championship 2021) University of Chile (Chile; Champion National Championship Chile 2021)

(Chile; Champion National Championship Chile 2021) Santiago Morning (Chile; Runner-up National Championship Chile 2021)

It would still be necessary to know the 10 teams to be defined from the rest of the countries, in which bolivia will have a representation by the champion of his championship, Colombia will have two for the champion and runner-up of their championship, Ecuador will have two for the champion of his championship and being the host country, Paraguay will have two for the champion and runner-up of their championship, Peru will have one for the champion of his championship, Uruguay will have one for the champion of his championship, and Venezuela will have one for the champion of his championship.

It should also be remembered that for this edition of the Copa Libertadores 2022, Conmebol made official an increase in prizes for participating teams. In addition to also increasing the prize for the group that comes out champion once the championship ends.