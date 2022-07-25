The game that will be played today between Argentina and Colombia, from 9:00 p.m. in Bucaramanga, has a vast history in the tour of both teamsespecially in the last four years. It is one of the most even duels for Argentina against South American teams, registering more draws than wins or losses. In fact, on the FIFA date in February this year, Argentina visited Colombia and took two draws. Here we tell you the story between these two teams that today will face each other again for a pass to the final.
Argentina and Colombia played 12 games.
4 were Argentine victories.
6 were draws
2 were losses.
The first match between the two teams was on April 25, 2003 at the Sudamericano in Lima, where Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 with goals from Rosana Gómez, Karina Alvariza and Marisa Gerez.
Another match to highlight was the 2018 Copa América in Chile, when on April 16 Argentina beat the coffee team 3-1 with goals from Florencia Bon Segundo, Soledad Jaimes and Mariela Coronel.
The following year, on September 9 at the 2019 Pan American Games, the teams tied 1-1 in 90 minutes and the match was decided on penalties in favor of Colombia, 7-6.
