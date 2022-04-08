The presentation of Alma, the official mascot of the Copa América Femenina 2022, which will take place between July 8 and 31 in Colombia, continues to cause a stir.



In social networks, Internet users have vehemently criticized Conmebol’s decision to designate a dog as the iconic figure. Apparently, according to what is read in most of the comments, everything would have to do with the denigrating context with which the signifier has been seen in the country.

Added to the wave of criticism was an authorized voice, that of Blanca Inés Durán, current director of the District Institute for Recreation and Sports of Bogotá (IDRD) and recognized human rights activist.

‘It’s offensive’

Alma, the tournament mascot.

This Thursday, to an Internet user who asked about the opinion of the Copa América mascot, Durán replied: “I think it’s offensive in the Latin American context”.

Then, to the Conmebol announcement tweet, the director of the IDRD reacted:

“Gentlemen of Conmebol, what was your inspiration to use a dog as a mascot for the women’s Copa América? Don’t you know that in the Latin American context that word has a very negative connotation for women?”

Sirs @CONMEBOL What was your inspiration to use a female dog as a mascot for the women’s Copa America?

Don’t you know that in the Latin American context that word has a very negative connotation for women? https://t.co/EqgDvShSHC — 🏳️‍🌈 Blanca Duran (@blancaduranh) April 8, 2022

Later, Durán did the same exercise as other sailors and looked up the meaning of the word ‘bitch’ in the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy.

“I looked in the RAE for the definition of bitch and the meanings of the feminine are terrible. What do you think, gentlemen of Conmebol?”he pointed.

This Friday a new message was added: “Good morning to everyone except the one who designed this mascot.”

