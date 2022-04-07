This Thursday, April 7, from 11 am (Colombian time), the draw for this year’s Copa América Femenina will take place. The ninth edition of the contest, which this time will take place in Colombia, will be from July 8 to 30.

Women’s Cup America Draw

Colombian women’s team.

The draw will take place in the city of Asunción, Paraguay and will be broadcast live, through the official Copa América Facebook account. In addition, it can be followed by DirecTV.

The Copa América delivers 3 tickets directly to the 2023 Australia/New Zealand World Cup. The teams that occupy fourth and fifth position in the Final Phase of the competition will play a playoff for two places in the World Cup.

The team that occupies the first position of the Final Phase of the Copa América Femenina 2022 will qualify directly for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and the team that occupies the second position in the Final Phase will play a world repechage on a date and venue to be determined by Fifa.

The teams that occupy the third, fourth and fifth position will qualify directly for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The Chilean National Team, as host of said event, is already classified. In the event that said team is located in one of those positions, the selection located immediately after, will be the one that occupies its place in the classification for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

This will be the Cup

The Copa América Femenina 2022 will be played in 2 phases: Preliminary Phase (Group Phase) and Final Phase (six classified).



The Preliminary Phase is played by 10 teams, divided into 2 groups of 5 teams each and will be played in a single round of matches.

The teams that occupy the first three positions in each group will qualify for the Final Phase.

The cities that will host the tournament are Armenia (Centenario Stadium), Bucaramanga (Alfonso López Stadium) and Cali (Pascual Guerrero Stadium).



The contest will be held after 4 years of the last edition and from the year 2022 it will be held every 2 years.

SPORTS

*With information from Conmebol