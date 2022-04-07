Conmebol held today at noon the draw for the ninth edition of the contest to be held in the Colombian cities of Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga from July 8 to 30. Here we tell you how the groups, crosses and keys were defined.
The Colombian player Manuela Paví, chosen as the best soccer player in the last tournament, a member of her team and who will reach the Cup after recovering from a serious injury, was one of those in charge of carrying out the draw, as a representative of the host country, which she led group A. For her part, and representing the last champion was the former player of the Brazilian team, Simone Jatoba, current coach of her country’s U17 team, who recently won the South American Championship in her category in Uruguay. Brazil led group B. This is how both groups were armed.
Group A: Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia
B Group: Brazil, Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay
The opening match will be Colombia against Paraguay, on July 8, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, while Bucaramanga will host the entire knockout phase and the final to be played on July 30, 2022.
The debut of team B will be the match between Brazil and Argentina, with a date and time to be defined.
The first three teams in each group will advance to the final phase of the Copa América and will fight for the title, qualification for the 2023 World Cup, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.
The champion team of the Copa América Femenina 2022 will receive 1,500,000 dollars and the runner-up will take 500,000 dollars, announced the president of the South American Football Confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, in the preview of the tournament group draw.
#Womens #Copa #América #Colombia #groups #defined
Leave a Reply