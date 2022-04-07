B Group: Brazil, Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay

The opening match will be Colombia against Paraguay, on July 8, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, while Bucaramanga will host the entire knockout phase and the final to be played on July 30, 2022.

The debut of team B will be the match between Brazil and Argentina, with a date and time to be defined.

Ana Fernandez Fuks | Apr 5, 2022 Gaston Hirschbrand | Apr 6, 2022 Gaston Hirschbrand | Apr 4, 2022 Uriel Salmeron Garcia | Apr 6, 2022