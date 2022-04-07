Women’s Copa América 2022: this is how the groups were

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian women’s team.
Colombian women’s team.
The first game will be on July 8.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 07, 2022, 12:00 PM
Host Colombia and Paraguay will meet in the opening match of the 2022 Copa América Femenina on July 8 in Cali, as determined by the match schedule draw at the Conmebol headquarters in Asunción this Thursday
Both teams were registered in Group A, which is completed by Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador.
It may interest you: (Aldair Rodríguez and the injury to Robert Rojas in Copa Libertadores)
Brazil and Argentina, rivals
In Group B there will be a duel between giants Brazil and Argentina, a series in which Venezuela, Uruguay and Peru also compete, according to the draw. Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga were chosen as venues for the games.
The final will be in Bucaramanga on July 30. The winning team of the tournament will receive a prize of 1.5 million dollars and the $500,000 runner-up.
“For the first time in the Women’s Conmebol Copa América, we will award $1,500,000 to the team that manages to lift the beautiful trophy and $500,000 to the team that reaches the vice-championship,” announced the president of the institution, Alejandro Domínguez, highlighting the objective to continue developing women’s football in South America.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, in the ideal team of the week of the Champions League)
AFP
April 07, 2022, 12:00 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Womens #Copa #América #groups
Leave a Reply