Friday, April 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Women’s Copa América 2022: this is how the groups were

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Colombian women's team

Colombian women’s team.

Colombian women’s team.

The first game will be on July 8.

Host Colombia and Paraguay will meet in the opening match of the 2022 Copa América Femenina on July 8 in Cali, as determined by the match schedule draw at the Conmebol headquarters in Asunción this Thursday

See also  Herlings knocked out in training: heel operated, loses the start of the World Cup?

Both teams were registered in Group A, which is completed by Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador.

It may interest you: (Aldair Rodríguez and the injury to Robert Rojas in Copa Libertadores)

Brazil and Argentina, rivals

In Group B there will be a duel between giants Brazil and Argentina, a series in which Venezuela, Uruguay and Peru also compete, according to the draw. Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga were chosen as venues for the games.

The final will be in Bucaramanga on July 30. The winning team of the tournament will receive a prize of 1.5 million dollars and the $500,000 runner-up.

“For the first time in the Women’s Conmebol Copa América, we will award $1,500,000 to the team that manages to lift the beautiful trophy and $500,000 to the team that reaches the vice-championship,” announced the president of the institution, Alejandro Domínguez, highlighting the objective to continue developing women’s football in South America.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, in the ideal team of the week of the Champions League)

See also  Colombia-Peru: date, time in South America and Spain, TV, streaming and formations by Qualifiers

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Womens #Copa #América #groups

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lego and Epic Games team up to create their own metaverse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.