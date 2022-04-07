Women’s Copa América 2022: this is how the groups were

Host Colombia and Paraguay will meet in the opening match of the Copa América Femenina 2022 on July 8 in Cali, as determined by the match schedule draw at the Conmebol headquarters in Asunción this Thursday.

Both teams were registered in Group A, which is completed by Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador.



Brazil and Argentina, rivals

In Group B there will be a duel between giants Brazil and Argentina, a series in which Venezuela, Uruguay and Peru also compete, according to the draw. Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga were chosen as venues for the games.

The final will be in Bucaramanga on July 30. The winning team of the tournament will receive a prize of 1.5 million dollars and the $500,000 runner-up.

“For the first time in the Women’s Conmebol Copa América, we will award $1,500,000 to the team that manages to lift the beautiful trophy and $500,000 to the team that reaches the vice-championship,” announced the president of the institution, Alejandro Domínguez, highlighting the objective to continue developing women’s football in South America.

