Argentina and Colombia are playing tonight for the pass to the final of the Copa América Femenina 2022 and in that pass they also play the direct passage to the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand 2023. The match will be played in the city of Bucaramanga from 9:00 p.m. (Argentina) and can be seen on Public Television. Here we tell you the keys to this meeting that is essential for both teams.
The coffee team has the stands in its favor. As has been happening in the finals of the national women’s league, thousands of people were in the stands of the city of Cali supporting their team. The matches starring Colombia brought 18,000, 15,000, 16,000 and 24,000 spectators. The local factor can tip the balance in this match. Argentina will have to play against the fans.
Colombia wants to achieve what it has not been able to in the Copa América in Chile 2018 where the albiceleste took the place in the playoff for the World Cup. And the local team has been showing signs of forcefulness in their game in view of the goal. He was in first place in his group with 12 points, won all the games and scored 13 goals and only 3 were converted.
He lacked forcefulness in some games and in others he missed the hand-to-hand situations in the rival goal, but Nelson Abadía’s team shows solidity and solidarity on the playing field.
The Atlético de Madrid midfielder is the key piece of the coffee team. He kept up the level in every game and was instrumental in the host team’s midfield. She looks for associations with her teammates, puts in deep passes, shoots from distance, creates spaces for the attack and helps in the recovery of balls.
The albiceleste team arrives at the match after a great duel against Venezuela, which cost them to unlock. The Argentines, like other teams, are tired of such a tight tournament. The renewal of the squad since the last World Cup could have played against it, but the squad is finding its identity and very powerful associations have been created, especially in midfield. Also, Germán Portanova’s team has in its favor the experience in this type of competition and in defining important matches.
Boca’s midfielder was key for the albiceleste to have reached this stage. The striker was the protagonist along with Estefanía Banini in all the matches. Overflow, dribbling, change of speed and assists, in addition to goals, is what Yamila contributed to the national team. In it will possibly be the figure that gravitates against Colombia and can unbalance the rival area.
