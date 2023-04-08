The exam that the university had this Friday was very hard. Colombia women’s team against France. The test was demanding, against a high-level rival, and ended with a 5-2 defeat, in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup.

(It may interest you: see the goals of Colombia against France)

Colombia was planted well on French soil. He played a good first half. He even put the French in trouble, who perhaps did not expect such impetus from the South American team.

Colombia started the game with order, discipline and courage. And he went up with a goal Daniela Arias. He went on the ball still. Catalina Usme, an expert, charged from the side and Arias combed the ball, a slight movement so that the French goalkeeper was confused, it was 1-0 in 36 minutes.

Colombia, which had its main figures such as Linda Caicedo, Usme and Mayra RamirezHe went into the break with motivation, with his head held high after putting the locals on the ropes.

Daniela Arias (3) made the goal for Colombia. In the photo marks Eugene Le Sommer. See also The 10 most expensive signings in history in the winter market

Comeback and thrashed

Starting the second half, the team grew, when Usme found the other goal in his best style, from a free kick. The French were perplexed.

But from that moment the experience weighed and everything changed. France started a devastating comeback.

First, Delphine Cascarino discounted after a bad rejection of the Colombian defense. 1-2.

Manuela Vanegas anticipates Viviane Asseyi.

That goal upset all the Colombian work. The errors appeared. And that Mayra Ramírez had the third for Colombia. Her shot crashed into the horizontal.

A bad rejection of Manuela Vanegas fell to the French 9, Eugenie Le Sommer, who defeated Catalina Pérez without objections. Match was tied at Clermont-Ferrand.

Le Sommer then got his second goal of the night, heading in unmarked after Delphine Cascarino’s cross to make it 3-2.

It was already another game. France breathed and took over. And there was more. After an overflow and cross from Sakina Karchaoui, Cascarino appeared in the penalty area to score France’s fourth goal.

Colombia chose to risk. I wanted a tie or close the gap. But in his eagerness, he was careless again and France charged him for the final 5-3 through Grace Geyoro, after a filtered pass.

Colombia plays again on Tuesday, against another strong rival like Italy, in Rome. Another demanding test to prepare for the Senior World Cup that starts on July 20.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news