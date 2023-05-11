There had already been great emotions in race-1, this time even more. In Catania, the Horizon tenaciously asserted the home advantage, winning on penalties and impacting the Scudetto series on a 1-1 draw. With the surprise – but in reality we shouldn’t be surprised anymore – of the Olympic president Di Mario in the water, at 44 years old. He already plunged back during the Covid emergency to support the group decimated by the infections (in the Champions League and in the Italian Cup more than a year ago), this time with a rich playing time – he comes on in the 10th minute – he lends a hand in directing to rebalance the great challenge with Roma, his hometown team: “In the end I didn’t even realize I had won – he jokes in front of the RaiSport cameras – but it was cool. This match was too important.”

RACE

—

And to think that Miceli’s team, over the four strokes, is always forced to chase and never finds itself in the lead. But he has the merit of not sinking to -3 and of keeping the contest open which gives chills especially in the last 8′, with the beauty of 12 goals: the last quarter opens on 8-6 for the guests who seem almost at sure on 13-11, so Marletta’s brace in numerical superiority sends the epilogue to penalties. Infallible teams (Di Mario also scored), then Condorelli’s save from Picozzi’s shot, who is also among the best in the field together with teammates Andrews and Nardini. Bettini shines among the Sicilians. Saturday we return to Rome, with the certainty that at least race 4 will be needed. In the final for third place, after the 11-1 draw in the first leg, Plebiscito Padova also clearly won in Trieste: 15-7 and was once again the Champions League.