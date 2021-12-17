The group stage of the women’s Champions League concluded this Thursday with the four remaining matches of matchday six. Therefore, we already know who the 8 best teams in Europe are and that they will compete in the quarterfinals in search of a place in the Turin final that will be played on May 22.
Eight are the teams that have passed the group stage. The seeds are Chelsea, PSG, FC Barcelona and Olympique de Lyon. Juventus, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Bayern have qualified as second in the groups.
The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on Monday, December 20 at 1:00 p.m. at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, and will be available for streaming through UEFA’s own official website.
As in the men’s tournament, the draw has its conditions for these quarterfinals:
– Two teams that have already seen each other in the group stage cannot face each other
– Two seeds may not face each other or two second classified
– The second leg will be played on the field of the seeded team
However, in this round, two teams from the same country may face each other.
The women’s Champions League will not return until 2022 as the quarter-final qualifiers will be played in March. The first leg matches will be played between the 22nd and 23rd and the return match a week later between the 30th and 31st.
