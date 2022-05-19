The French club also has the top scorer in the history of the Champions League leading the attack. Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or, has 58 goals in 49 games.

Lyon also has the great Wendie Renard in its defensive line, who has become the player who played the most games in this European club tournament. The Frenchwoman, who renewed her contract with the club, has played 100 games.

Of the current French team, three players have won the seven Cups that the club won in this competition. They are the same Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer and Sarah Bouhaddi.

There are six players who did not play in the 2019 final against Lyon and who could be part of the team that Giraldez puts on this Saturday in Turin. They are: Claudia Pina, Jennifer Hermoso, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Caroline Graham Hansen, Fridolina Rolfö and Ingrid Syrstad Engen.

Despite not playing at home, Barcelona will bring approximately 15,000 fans to the stadium in the Italian city. The club has been breaking records in terms of public attendance: in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, 91,533 spectators gathered. And in the semi-final against Wolfsburg, 91,648 fans watched the match from the stands.