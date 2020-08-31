E.Blatant defensive mistakes cost the footballers of VfL Wolfsburg the second triple in the club’s history. The German champions and cup winners lost 1: 3 (0: 2) to the series winner Olympique Lyon in San Sebastian in the final of the Champions League on Sunday. The French celebrated their fifth Champions League title in a row and their seventh overall with goals from Eugenie Le Sommer (25th), Saki Kumagai (44th) and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (88th). The team of coach Stephan Lerch, which was disappointing in the first 45 minutes, only came to the interim connecting goal through Alexandra Popp (57th) – that was too little to win the third title of the season, as with the men of FC Bayern.

After winning the semi-final against Barcelona (1-0), coach Lerch had changed the wobbling defense. With Lena Goessling and Anna Blässer, two experienced players returned to the starting line-up, Kathrin Hendrich and Joelle Wedemeyer had to give way.

But security did not bring that back into the VfL game. Right from the start, the “she-wolves” left the game to Olympique and, even in front of their own penalty area, disturbed the combination-safe and technically skilled French women relatively late. They accepted the invitation.

Only a short hope after Popps hit

If the first chances arose from standard situations in which the 1.87 meter tall Wendie Renard played her headball strength, the two goals fell after combinations. At 0: 1, Sara Doorsoun and Goessling, who were later injured, slept and let Le Sommer shoot in on the second attempt. Before the 0: 2 Dominique Janssen let himself dance on the baseline, the defense did not bring the ball out of the danger zone and Kumagai hit from 23 meters with a nice left-footed shot.



For the fifth time in a row, Olympique Lyon has won the Champions League trophy.

:



Image: Reuters





Initially, VfL rarely played an offensive game. As against Barcelona, ​​Pernille Harder, who was voted German Footballer of the Year on Sunday and was associated with FC Chelsea, was completely canceled and the balls were lost in midfield. The interaction suffered from misunderstandings and technical inadequacies. Therefore there were no chances, even if Lyon had withdrawn after the lead and VfL was optically better.

After the break, VfL inevitably had to act more aggressively. Lyon was disturbed early on and, like in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich (2-1), revealed some problems. With the first real chance in the game, VfL came through when Popp headed a file from Ewa Pajor.

However, after that Olympique switched back to offensive mode. As in the first half, VfL started very early, so the problems in the build-up game were immediately visible again. The inclusion of Pia-Sophie Wolter, Lena Oberdorf and the former Lyon player Pauline Bremer hardly brought any more creativity. That would have been necessary to put the defense of the cup defender under decisive pressure and force them to make mistakes. Shortly before the end, the former Wolfsburg Gunnarsdottir made everything clear.