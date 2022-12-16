Spugna’s team passes the round a day early
Spugna’s Giallorossi win 5-0 in the Champions League match against St.Polten which was played at the Francioni stadium in Latina. The first leg ended 4-3 for Roma and today even a draw could have been enough to get to the next stage. The match, initially suspended due to heavy rain that had hit the stadium, then resumed at 20:15. The top five of the yellow and reds bears the signatures of Serturini, Hyacinths, Glionnaand the brace of Giugliano. Spugna’s team in the quarterfinals with one day to spare.
December 16, 2022 (change December 16, 2022 | 22:16)
