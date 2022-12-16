Spugna’s Giallorossi win 5-0 in the Champions League match against St.Polten which was played at the Francioni stadium in Latina. The first leg ended 4-3 for Roma and today even a draw could have been enough to get to the next stage. The match, initially suspended due to heavy rain that had hit the stadium, then resumed at 20:15. The top five of the yellow and reds bears the signatures of Serturini, Hyacinths, Glionnaand the brace of Giugliano. Spugna’s team in the quarterfinals with one day to spare.