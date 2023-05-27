In a clash of the titans, VfL Wolfsburg and FC Barcelona will meet in the 2023 Women’s Champions League final in search of the coveted European title. Both teams have shown their quality and determination throughout the tournament, and now find themselves just 90 minutes from glory. Get ready to witness an exciting battle between two great powers of women’s soccer!
In which stadium is Barça vs Wolfsburg played?
City: Eindhoven
Stadium: PSV Stadium in Eindhoven
Date: Saturday June 3
Match time: 4:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Argentina and 9:00 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: cheryl foster
How can you watch Barça vs Wolfsburg on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Barça vs Wolfsburg on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Barça vs Wolfsburg on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Barça vs Wolfsburg on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Madrid C.F.F.
|
2-1D
|
First division
|
Athletic Women
|
3-0V
|
First division
|
Sevilla F.C.
|
1-1
|
First division
|
Real society
|
2-5V
|
First division
|
Sporting Huelva
|
3-0V
|
First division
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Meppen Fem
|
2-3V
|
UWCL
|
eintracht frankfurt
|
4-0 D
|
UWCL
|
Köln
|
7-1V
|
women’s bundesliga
|
Arsenal
|
2-3V
|
women’s bundesliga
|
Arsenal
|
2-2
|
women’s bundesliga
Barça, with the league assured, will try to win the second Champions League in its history. The Barcelona players start as favorites in a match against a Wolfsburg that is playing for the Bundesliga title, although everything indicates that Bayern will be the team that manages to win the coveted award. For the Germans this will be their sixth final, in the previous five they have been victorious twice and lost three more.
barca: none
Wolfsburg: none
barca: Cloths, Torrejón, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfo, Guijarro, Aitana, Alexia, Mariona, Hansen and Oshoala
Wolfsburg: Frohms, Wilms, Hendrich, Dominique, Rauch, Oberdorf, Roord, Popp, Huth, Jonsdóttir and Pajor
Barcelona 4-2 Wolfsburg
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
