In a game full of goals and emotions, the Blaugranas were crowned champions of the Uefa Women’s Champions League against Wolfsburg, who went ahead on the scoreboard very early, but could not withstand the Spanish attack in the second half. Alexia Putellas’ team, twice Ballon d’Or, lifted the second big-eared in its history.

In an atmosphere typical of a European final, Wolfsburg would take advantage very early in the game after taking advantage of an error in the defensive back of the Spanish. Ewa Pajor, in minute 3, scored the first goal for the Germans, after a carelessness by Lucy Bronze, who lost a ball on the edge of the area.

From then on, what would come would be the onslaught in attack by the Barcelona players, who would look for a tie in all possible ways. At minute 12, from a corner kick, Irene Paredes headed into the area, but incredibly the ball deflected.

The culés tried everything when they were losing, but the counterattack of ‘the Wolves’ began to announce that they could extend the advantage, if the rivals were careless.

That was exactly what happened in minute 36, when the author of the first goal, Pajor, crossed a ball into the area defended by Sandra Paños; and then Alexandra Popp, one of the best forwards in the world, would hit this with her head, thus defeating the women for the second time. blaugrana.

To end the emotions of the first half, Barcelona tried again through the association and after a wall, Salma Paralluelo was left in front of the goal, but goalkeeper Frohms was very close. Thus ended the initial 45 minutes.

The second half came with all the emotions worthy of the two best eleven in Europe. At minute 47, Patri Guijarro scored for discount after a great play by Aitana Bonmatí. A minute later, with the same formula, number 12, Guijarro, headed in a cross and, in 50 minutes, the game was tied at 2 goals.

At minute 70 came Barcelona’s comeback at the feet of Fridolina Rolfö, the Swede who took advantage of a series of rebounds from the German defenses and finished off Frohms’ left post with power. The stands celebrated what seemed like minutes ago, something difficult to achieve.

In this way, and with the score 3-2, in favor of the culés, Alexia Putellas’ team celebrated their second Champions League. With this, the season in Europe is over and the players will now focus on the FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand in July.