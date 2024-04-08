Women's bench will propose a vote of repudiation against Ciro Gomes to Pacheco

In an interview, a PED supporter referred to Senator Janaína Farias (PT-CE) as an “advisor for bed matters”

The Senate's women's bench will ask the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), a vote of repudiation of the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT). The action comes after he stated in an interview with the network “The News from Ceará” that the senator Janaína Farias (PT-CE) does “private service” in “harem” to the minister Camilo Santana (Education) and is “advisor for bed matters”.

“Who is taking over the Federal Senate today? Do you know what service is provided to go to the place of Virgílio Távora, Tasso Jereissati, Mauro Benevides, Patrícia Saboya, who had a long history of social policies, pioneering daycare policies? So is Camilo Santana's bedside advisor going to the Senate of the Republic now? Where are we?” said the former governor.

The document is ready and will be presented as soon as it has the signatures of the 14 senators of the House. In the request, the congresswomen declare that Ciro used “sexist, prejudiced and violent language” against the PT member. The bench also expresses solidarity with Janaína.

“Such an attitude violates the principles of respect and dignity that should maintain human and professional relationships, as well as constituting a clear manifestation of political gender violence”, says an excerpt from the text.

“These attacks are disgusting and absolutely unacceptable, reflecting a personal stance of devaluing women and a worrying resistance to female participation in spaces of power and decision-making”the application stated.

Janaína, 2nd substitute for Camilo Santana, current Minister of Education, assumed the position of senator on April 2, replacing Augusta Brito (PT-CE), the 1st alternate, who took a leave of absence from the position for 4 months to take over as Secretary of Political Articulation for the State of Ceará.

Before becoming a senator, Janaína held the position of national secretary of Management, Innovation and Evaluation at the MEC (Ministry of Education).

Earlier, the Senate Women's Attorney's Office issued a note repudiating Ciro's statements.

Here's the entire thing:

“The Special Prosecutor's Office for Women of the Federal Senate expresses its rejection and indignation in relation to the sexist and disrespectful speeches made by Mr. Ciro Gomes against a senator of the Republic, our colleague Janaína Farias (PT-CE). It is reprehensible that attacks of this nature still occur today. Behavior like this needs to be combated, investigated and punished in accordance with the law, because it is one of the most grotesque aspects of violence against women, offending their honor and dignity. The Prosecutor's Office reiterates its solidarity with Senator Janaína Farias and reiterates its support for her in all applicable legal measures and in forwarding the case to the competent public bodies.”

The president of the PT in Ceará, Antônio Alves Filho (PT-CE), also published a note of repudiation classifying as “disgusting and unacceptable” Ciro's speeches. “Senator Janaína Farias has a history of struggle and political coherence. She is a new voice for women, from Ceará and the northeastern hinterland”says the text.