Senators must ask for changes; project approved by the Chamber makes changes to female quotas for elections

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved the 2 mini electoral reform bills (PL 4438/2023 and PLP 192/2023). The texts must still be sent to the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) and will then go to the House plenary. However, the proposals already encounter resistance among the senators who make up the women’s bench.

During a deliberative session, held in the Senate plenary this Tuesday afternoon (September 19, 2023), the senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) criticized the mini-reform. According to the congresswoman, the proposal brings “serious setbacks” to the fight for women’s participation in Brazilian politics.

“We, in the last two legislatures, doubled the percentage of participation because women now have access to 30% of the electoral budget, this was a great advance. And this mini-reform, as it was approved and if it passes here in the Federal Senate, there is no doubt that, in terms of women, it will bring a great setback for Brazil”declared the senator.

To the Power360Eliziane said that the women’s bench is unanimous against the current text and added that the group should request changes to the projects that make up the mini-reform.

Currently, the Women’s bench in the Senate is made up of 15 congressmen. According to Eliziane, the only possible exception is the senator Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), who reportedly left the bench group on social media.

The mini-reform makes a series of rules more flexible. The proposal establishes that the minimum quota of 30% for female candidates in federations will be defined in total, not individually in parties.

Under current law, each party or coalition must meet the minimum 30% for female candidates.

Furthermore, the text defines conduct considered to constitute fraud in gender quotas, such as:

failure to carry out effective campaign acts and campaign expenses;

lack of transfer of party financial resources;

election result “which reveals that there was no campaign effort, with insignificant results”.

The text also expands the list of victims of political violence against the female pre-candidate and any woman who suffers this type of violence due to political, party or electoral activity.

CHANGES COULD DELAY MINI REFORM

If senators request changes to the texts in the plenary, the proposals must return to the Chamber of Deputies, delaying the processing of the proposal. The delay goes against the plans of the Lower House, which approved the urgency regime for mini-electoral reform bills.

The urgency regime speeds up the processing of a proposal and allows it to be analyzed directly in the plenary, without going through thematic committees. Proposals need to be voted on in the Chamber and Senate and then sanctioned by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) until October 6th in force in the 2024 elections.