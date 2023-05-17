Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Basketball Association has set the final date for the President’s Cup for women, where the final match will be held between the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy and the Sharjah Sports Club for Women, at the Al-Jazira Club hall on May 26, and it is the most important tournament in women’s competitions, and it was scheduled to take place on Saturday. next, before moving it over to the new date.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team qualified for the final at the expense of Al Wusta 58-57, while Sharjah Women’s Sports Club advanced, after defeating Al Sharqiya 48-29, in the club’s hall in Al Wusta branch in Al Dhaid.

The two teams met in the final of the league, and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team, which was trained by the Algerian Nadia Tamoud, who has great experience as a player and coach, succeeded in the first coronation, and therefore the team plans to win the second title this season, in its first appearance on the game scene at this distinguished level, and in At the same time, Sharjah Women’s Sports seeks to compensate for the loss of the league and to achieve the precious cup title.