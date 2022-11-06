Barcelona needed four minutes to take the lead on their visit to Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium and repeat the same history of the women’s Spanish Classic. The blaugranas have not lost a single confrontation since the real Madrid and joined the Women’s First Division and they have scored goals in almost all of them.

The only less impressive result so far was last season in the semi-final of the Spain Supercupwhen the Catalans won 1-0 with a goal from Alexia Putellas. In the rest of the clashes, Barcelona has won a minimum of three goals scored and this Sunday was no exception.

Ana Maria Crnogorcevic was in charge of opening the scoring, after advancing the defense sofie svava to finish off a center from his partner Patri Guijarro. It was the same midfielder who extended the advantage for the Blaugrana, although it was until shortly before the end of the first half.

After a corner kick, Pebble she received the ball alone inside the area and despite her poor control, the Madrid defense did not react in time, allowing the Blaugrana midfielder to make it 2-0 at minute 44′. After that, in the second part of the game those led by Jonathan Giraldez They dominated at will.

The Blaugrana dominated from start to finish at the Alfredo di Stéfano. Photo: Twitter @FCBfemeni

Aitana Bonmati put the third shortly after the start of the supplement, with a shot that was favored by a slight deflection of the rival defense at minute 52. With this, the Catalan midfielder reached 5 goals in 7 games and has been one of the main engines of his team.

The last and definitive one was the work of Fridolina Rölfo, who started the play of Aitana’s goal but did not want to leave without scoring his own goal. The Swede took advantage of the fact that on two occasions the defense of Real Madrid left the ball hanging around in the area, to shoot at point-blank range on the rebound mass rodriguez and make it 4-0 at minute 81.

With this result, the Barcelona remains leader of the F-League, as the First Women’s Division of Spain was named this year, with 24 points. While the Meringues fell to fifth position with 16 units, although they still have a match pending.