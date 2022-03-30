Six days from the end of the Spanish League, Barcelona was crowned champion having won all the games and having held the top since the second week of the season. Today her passage to the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League was secured after beating Real Madrid at the Camp Nou by 5-2 in front of more than 90,000 people. The Catalan club is growing in the world of women’s football worldwide and here we tell you why.
Fútbol Club Barcelona proclaimed champion of the Primera Iberdrola 2021/2022 when there are still 5 dates to play. It is the third consecutive edition that the Barça club has lifted the national cup. And it already has seven in its windows. The team led by Jonatan Giráldez today has just achieved a historic treble last year: it won the league, the Copa de la Reina and, the title most anticipated by all fans, the Women’s Champions League. Thus, Barça became the first Spanish team to win the highest continental competition. A team made to mark a before and after.
This year, they double their bets, wanting to win the 4 titles they dispute and become the first women’s team to do so. He already has the Super Cup and the League in his possession, he still has to win the Champions League and the Queen’s Cup, as he has done in 2021. The Super Cup was the goal that eluded them in the previous season, which Atlético won from Madrid.
But the power of Barcelona is not something new. His dominance extends to recent years, where he won almost everything: 7 leagues and 8 Spanish cups. The club’s project is based on its foundations: it has in its squad the best players at the national level and also international soccer players such as Lieke Martens, Fridolina Rolfö or Asisat Oshoala. And also, of course, the best in the world: Alexia Putellas, winner of the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best, the footballer became the benchmark and leader of the team.
After the dominance of Olympique de Lyon at the world level in women’s football, today Barcelona stands as the best club and its numbers give it sustenance.
