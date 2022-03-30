This year, they double their bets, wanting to win the 4 titles they dispute and become the first women’s team to do so. He already has the Super Cup and the League in his possession, he still has to win the Champions League and the Queen’s Cup, as he has done in 2021. The Super Cup was the goal that eluded them in the previous season, which Atlético won from Madrid.

Ana Fernandez Fuks | 8:29 PM GMT+2 Ana Fernandez Fuks | Mar 29, 2022 Gaston Hirschbrand | 4:30 PM GMT+2 Joaquin Jary | 7:45 PM GMT+2