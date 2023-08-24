Cestonaro and Derkach qualify for the last act in the triple jump. Sara Fantini in the final in the hammer throw, Battocletti in that of the 5000m. In the 1500m the British Kerr triumphs.

Claudio Lenzi

There is another Tamberi-Barshim case, this time at the World Cup. It happens in the final of the women’s auction, when the Australian Nina Kennedy and the American Katy Moon miss three attempts at 4.95. The judges call the two athletes, but ten seconds are enough to decide that it will be gold for both rather than a playoff. In the same final also the 9th place of Elisa Molinarolo, three errors at 4.65 after two excellent passes on the first attempt both at 4.30 and at 4.50.

400 female — See also The 5 most valuable clubs in Colombian football in 2022 according to Transfermarkt The second gold of the evening goes to the Dominican Republic thanks to Marileidy Paulino, the new champion of the 400m. She wins in 48″76 (national record) ahead of the Polish Kaczmarek (49″57) and the Barbados bearer Williams (49″60).

1500 male — Another defeat, again at the hands of a British exactly like a year ago, for the middle-distance phenomenon Jakob Ingebrigtsen. In the spectacular final of the 1500m the Norwegian decides to start shooting, but at -200 meters Kerr launches the sprint, is faster and resists the return of his opponents. Success in 3’29”38. Ingebrigtsen, disappointed, finished second in 3’29″65 ahead of his compatriot Nordas (3’29″68).

women’s triple jump — After the men’s high, the women’s triple also offers two Italians qualified for the final. The credit goes to Ottavia Cestonaro and Daria Derkach who land, respectively, at 14.20 and 14.15. At the top of the standings there is provisionally the Jamaican Ricketts (14.67), ahead of the Dominican Lafond (14.62) and the world record holder Rojas (14.59). See also F1 Technique | Haas VF-22: extreme bellies, slim waist

female hammer — A throw is enough for Sara Fantini to go to the final in the hammer. The Emilian immediately launches at 73.28 which means seasonal record and big “Q” in the summary of the qualification. For the blue, fourth at the last World Championships in Eugene and then bronze at the European Championships in Monaco, the appointment is at 20.26 tomorrow evening.