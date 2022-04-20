Club América has embarked on a strategy to return to the forefront of the Liga MX Femenil. The Coapa team has made significant efforts to compete in a league dominated by teams from Monterrey: Rayadas and Tigres. With this in mind, the board has opted for the English coach Craig Harrington to lead the project, in addition to adding important players such as Katty Martínez, Alison González or Sarah Jacquelyn Luebbert in recent months.
According to the most recent reports, the Eagles, who are currently in fourth place in Clausura 2022, will seek to hire another figure from the Liga MX Femenil. According to information from the TUDN network, one of the Azulcrema team’s priorities for the next semester is to strengthen the middle of the field and the board would have a Santos Laguna soccer player in mind: Cinthya Peraza.
Peraza, 28 years old and originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, has been characterized as the engine of the Guerreras since Clausura 2019. The captain is a regular in the albiverde team lineups and despite not being a striker, she has a very good record of goals. In both Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021, Cinthya registered eight goals in each tournament. She currently has four goals in Clausura 2022.
According to information from the reporter Rub Sáinz, América has already established conversations with Santos Laguna to sign Cinthya Peraza for the next semester.
Thanks to her great performances, Cinthya Peraza has recently been called up to represent the Mexican National Team. Her great performance would have her in the sights of America, one of the most powerful clubs in the entire Liga MX Femenil.
