The Ajax football players missed their first chance of a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the away match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening. Coach Suzanne Bakker's team looked dangerous a few times in the opening minutes, but after that the individual quality of French international Marie-Antoinette Katoto was the deciding factor: 3-1.

With a victory in the Parc des Princes stadium, Ajax, which made its debut in the group stage, had already secured the group win. With one group match to go, the national champion has now lost the lead to PSG, which has 9 points. Ajax follows with 7 points, Bayern has 6 and Roma has 5 points. The number two also advances to the quarter-finals. Ajax will play against AS Roma next week in Amsterdam.

With quick attacks, Ajax made the home team sweat a few times in the opening phase. The team from Amsterdam, who surprisingly won 2-0 against the French top team on their own field in November, did not play well through Romée Leuchter and Tiny Hoekstra on two occasions.

Opening goal

PSG, with Dutch international Jackie Groenen in the starting line-up and Lieke Martens on the bench, struck immediately at the first opportunity. After a cross from the fast Sandy Baltimore, star player Katoto scored with a bicycle kick.

For PSG, another moment from Katoto (25) was enough to increase the lead in the 25th minute. The striker was given too much space by Ajax captain Sherida Spitse and then lifted the ball over Ajax goalkeeper Regina van Eijk. She scored her eleventh goal in her last thirteen CL matches.

Leuchter made the game exciting again in the 31st minute. The Dutch international took the ball from defender Clare Hunt, dribbled towards the goal and shot into the short corner. But thanks to another attack on the flank, PSG quickly got back to 3-1. Van Eijk was able to stop his first effort, but captain Grace Geyoro scored from the rebound while lying down.

Without the substituted Leuchter, Ajax was less likely to become dangerous in the second half. PSG was waiting for the counterattack and had a good chance, but Ajax defender Kay-Lee de Sanders prevented the ball from going towards the goal at the last moment with a sliding slide.

Groenen left the field fifteen minutes before time, ahead of Martens. PSG played out the match calmly, meaning that anything is still possible in this group next week. (AP)