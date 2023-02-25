The golden series of Il Bisonte Firenze stops and is defeated at home after having put together five victories in a row. To interrupt this positive cycle, Megabox Del Savio Ondulati Vallefoglia takes care of it, first recovering two sets of advantage and then taking home the success at the tie break. The protagonist immediately Andrea Drews. The green-and-white opposite, already back from an excellent performance against Milan, starts very strong and pushes his team to success in the first set closed with a score of 25-21. Balance reigns for a long time in the second set, but there is also a constant call from Drews: the American scores another eight points in just one fraction of the game and brings her tally to 15 in two sets. High percentages in attack (57%) project Vallefoglia on 2-0. The final touch is from D’Odorico for 25-23. Everything really happens in the third set especially in the final stages.

What a comeback

—

Vallefoglia seems to have the game in hand, with a Kosheleva good in attack (but with a few too many problems in reception) and a D’Odorico who begins to put down everything and more. At 20-23, however, all the pride of the Bisonte comes out and shows off an incredible comeback and with a run of 5-0 (and three blocks by Sylves) reopens the game. Florence then completes the work by prolonging the challenge at the tie break Il Bisonte with a good offensive percentage and with a Herbots who finally brings into play all the charisma of him holding the reins of the fourth set. And even in the center Sylves and Graziani are good both blocking and attacking. Kosheleva shakes her teammates but she is also the one who misses the ball which marks the end of the fraction. Finally the tie break. Vallefoglia starts very strong and puts a five-point gap on the opponents, then reaching 14-10. The bisontine cancel three match points before falling again under the blows of Drews, the best scorer of the match with her 28 points. All unchanged in the standings in the sense that Il Bisonte remains ninth and Megabox tenth, only that the distances with the Florentines have narrowed slightly and now have a 5-point lead. (Stefano Del Corona)