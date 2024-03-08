The womenthe blessed women thanks to which, all Humans we are in this world.

Yes, in short I declare feministunderstanding feminist as “a political, social and theoretical movement that fights against sexism and for the expansion of rights and the autonomy of the women as people”.

I am a feminist independent that considers the struggle of the women for something as basic as their rights, something that should be respected without the need for confrontations and without any conditions.

Without hiding that shame and acting accordingly, I believe that women's rights should not only be defended by women but by every well-born human being, fighting for women's rights from the trench in which life has placed us is bound, as in fact it has been bound forever.

Today is International Women's Day. I firmly believe that it should rather be a day of humanity, because defending the rights of women is defending the rights of human beings, the fundamental right to live, to exist.

We cannot place women in a different space than men, we both complement each other, we are both givers of life, although in the action of bringing a human being into this world the greatest burden and the greatest merit is, undeniably, the blessed and heroic woman.

I would propose that this March 8, regardless of its origin, instead of being International Women's Day, be the International Day of Life, because in reality women are life.

I am not granting undeserved merit to that delicate, but very strong, part of humanity, rather I intend to do justice.

This March 8, more than being a day of protests and demands, should be a day of festivities, tributes, and true happiness because we would be celebrating the origin of life.

I can't imagine that they would use Mother's Day to demand their rights or that they would also use Teacher's Day for this, something is happening and it is not the best.

It is time to stop forcing, with the real and undeniable events, women to demand and protest this March 8, it is time to turn this day into a day of celebration, it is a day to honor the best of humanity, to women, and this will be achieved when we stop making women victims of abuse, segregation, discrimination and other shameful sexist aberrations. Let's make together this March 8th a…

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY!!!

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact between real men and women, to turn Mexico into a bastion of respect and chivalry towards women.

Thank you so much.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of March 8, 2024.

