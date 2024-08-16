When I asked my eldest daughter to read the book by Esther Tusquets —a pioneering editor of militant feminism from the noble bourgeoisie— with her feminist arguments written 30 years ago, I prefer to be a woman, The book immediately confirmed what I suspected. By 2006, a 21-year-old girl from Barcelona had learned nothing at all, and everything was obvious to her. The revolution was already there, but there were not yet any books that narrated it without the aftertaste of a disruptive avant-garde, without an epic resistance, but rather as the daily conquest of a new society that is changing at great speed in Western and certainly urban environments. It is a new literary middle class that never existed before, objectively, and that today displays anxieties, renunciations, apprehensions and experiences that we had never read with the display of thoroughness that we can witness today: from the exploration of the intra-family criminal behavior of so many bastard and self-destructed (and destructive) mothers to the unbeatable viscera that ties one’s own life to the care of a sister (very well told by the 30-year-old German Caroline Wahl in 22 lengths, in Lumen, with a cutting, dry and rebellious style at the same time) or the discovery of a male sexuality alien to the historical mimicry of the bully (sometimes only because they talk or do not go off after fucking), as happens in the global success of Sally Rooney in several novels, and among them Ordinary people (what a well-placed title), or in the expectant and reflective development of the complex relationships of the gang that stars Where are you, beautiful world? (badly titled), including a alter ego very well drawn by the same writer.

Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in the series ‘Normal People’, based on the book by Sally Rooney. Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon

What might seem like the idealization of sentimental and loving relationships is actually the display of the fragile nature of love and its necessary dose of suspicion, anguish, distrust and weariness: that is love. What this young writer does is precisely de-idealize and de-romanticize it so that the dose of idealization and romanticism necessary in loving relationships does not succumb to the silliness of the romance novel and the falsified fatality of idiotic fairy tales. That could be the point that has made the massive success of plots anchored in the new present and starring young people between twenty and thirty who share values ​​that are elementally progressive for them and for them: they are new women but so are they, both in Rooney’s and in many other young authors. They move, act, think and feel outside the most surly and imperative, selfish and executive pattern of the old male lineage that has been hegemonic as a model of conduct for centuries. Hegemonic, yes, but not unanimous or universal today: in fact, these women narrate to their men – to their boys, friends, companions, lovers and ex-lovers – without having to empty masculinity of content but rather identifying in a natural way the evidence of equal treatment and equality of desire. I desire you and you desire me, although neither of us knows how, when and to what extent because no one knows or has ever known, however much egocentric testosterone has pretended to know it in an almost always deep-seated fanfare and pathetic imitation of hypertrophied models of anabolic steroids.

That indigestible nonsense written by women continues to be awarded is just an inevitable excrescence of the underlying literary revolution that the West is experiencing.

That indigestible nonsense written by women continues to be awarded is just an inevitable excrescence of the underlying literary revolution that the West is experiencing while it reads and distributes multiple books by women with stories that had never been told before and there was not the slightest opportunity to read. And no, it is not true: there was no women’s literature buried by men and their (multiple) complexes, and the best counterexample is the evidence of a virtual or physical bookstore that includes the last 30 or 40 years of literature to realize that it is nonsense. The change is a paradigm shift and it is revolutionary.

The conquest of an egalitarian social space is not a hypothesis or a diagnosis but an objective fact in many novels by authors around 30 years old.

The conquest of an egalitarian social space—in rich Western societies—is not a hypothesis or a diagnosis but an objective fact in many novels by authors around 30 years old, which has evidently been prior to the settling of a literary experience that kneads and pampers visibly different ways of speaking, of approaching, of feeling, of touching and of feeling (oneself and others): Walt Disney and the infected little princesses have lost the game, by the way. There is urgency and there is dosage, there is blessed violence and there are calm and tempting waters, there is a very wide variation of erotic, homoerotic and sentimental mechanisms in novels that subtly x-ray the ways of meeting and separating or yearning for each other in the distance of time and space. The relationships of mothers, mothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, granddaughters or daughters that Cho Nam-joo (Seoul, 1978) recounts, in works such as Kim Ji-young, born in 1982 or in the stories of What Miss Kim Knows, They explain and narrate themselves fundamentally as women, as adult women with desires and frustrations and anxieties, and not as social stereotypes or rebels with a cause, not anymore. They do, say and aspire to what they want or can, without the grandmother being ashamed of not wanting to waste the time she has left looking after her granddaughter and without the daughter-in-law being ashamed of enjoying the company of a mother-in-law who does not want to look after her granddaughter.

We had never been able to get our noses into the center of a life experience, a moral experience, that had never before been told in the way these recent writers tell it.

What the fiction or semi-fiction books of female writers of the last 40 or 50 years are telling is revolutionary and it is objectively and historically new: we have never been able to put our noses, neither the readers nor of course the readers, into the center of a life experience, a moral experience, which had never before been told in the way these recent writers tell it. There simply was no horizon of existential possibility, nor social tolerance, nor editorial structure to make it possible, and today they have created multiple interconnected and faithful audiences, almost addicted. They are the daughters of a new time and of a virtuous opulence that allows vital and geographical itinerancy, also the analytical disruption and the often subterranean impudence that drives Anna Pazos in Kill the nerve (Random House) or Alba Muñoz in Moth (Alfaguara), by giving in to the resolute and reckless impulse to investigate the trafficking of women in Bosnia, complicating an existence told without filters and with narrative tension, and that is what Sara Torres does in her two novels from 2022 and 2024. What there is captures the daily immediacy of her mother’s illness, agony and death (and the stir of emotions it arouses) while the same author Sara finishes her thesis on lesbian relationships in 20th century literature and circulates vitally between various geographies (Barcelona, ​​Asturias, London, the Catalan coast) and between at least two women whom she loves with a natural sexual explicitness that includes the fantasy and materiality of a silky, concentrated and unpostured eroticism but with an intense literary elaboration, which in the case of The seduction (Reservoir Books), is reserved to thicken the climate of imminence in an ambiguous and tense relationship between a young woman and an older woman whom she admires and desires: again the uncertain makings of sexual and loving fantasy at the same time.

But there are many more. Is it relevant that Henar Álvarez has published her second novel, Craving, worse than the first graphic novel he published, The bad milk (drawings by Ana Müshell), unleashed, frank, shameless and irresistible? Of course not: that world is alive, it is pressing, it is in a hurry and it wants to tell itself even if the result may be less curdled when it aspires to present itself curdled than when it is explosive and spontaneous, when the desire to have her breasts sucked with milk by her lovers (or her very young improvised lover) works better than when the clitoris no longer gives more of itself to the fourth or fifth manipulation in Craving or while trying to make her son understand that she is something else besides the author of The bad milk: It doesn’t matter. This graphic novel is a small gem of malice and veracity that was unimaginable 20 or 30 years ago, just another one, as is in its own way another work that has also, understandably, I don’t know how many editions already, The discontent, by Beatriz Serrano, more serious than she appears and less mischievous than she would like, but very, very seductive in exploring mental mechanisms that are naturalized and medicated without limits, unjustifiable resignations and desires to give up that are like everyone’s but told by a woman who is no longer just a victim of structural machismo and the pathetic arrogance of so many guys, but of the socioeconomic structure and pure corporate exploitation, often under the command of mastered idiots. Why not take advantage of one’s own plethoric body to polish off the dough of a loaded cretin and why not recognize that the only way to resist the fucking weekend of company socializing is to be narcotized from beginning to end, if that is what happens, what happens to us, what we do and know, even if the next morning when we look in the mirror we are no longer so sure?

The technological revolution is changing the world in real time, but there is another revolution underway and in the background, transcendental and everyday, which illuminates and unfolds a detailed and unknown world that no one, neither men nor women, had ever accessed until recent decades: women talking about themselves with everyone in their books.

