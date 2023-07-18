from the newsroomi

7/17/2023 – 7:49 pm

A study revealed that women face significant inequalities in the Brazilian financial market. The survey found that women are underrepresented in positions and receive lower pay compared to men in finance. The report also highlights ways to change this scenario.

The survey, conducted by the coordinator of the Center for Studies in Finance at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGVcef), Claudia Yoshinaga, involved the application of a questionnaire to 214 professionals working in the Brazilian financial market, of which 39.25% were women and 60.75 % were men. Among the main results found, the following points stand out:

workday

The women participating in the survey work an average of 60.4 hours a week, a longer journey compared to men, who work about 57.8 hours in the same period.

Representativeness

Women occupy only 11% of the professionals certified by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), a fundamental certification to work in the financial market in Brazil.

On the boards of the 50 largest commercial banks in the world, only 35% are held by women. In leadership positions, this percentage drops to 19%, with only 16% of CEOs being women, according to data from the Think Tank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).

career and salaries

In addition to being less representative and working longer hours, women also tend to face more difficulties when it comes to professional growth within this sector. Female participation decreases considerably in leadership positions, with women occupying only 7% of these positions. The pay gap is also evident, with few women occupying the highest paid positions such as partner or director.

“The only subareas in which women are in the majority are those related to administrative and support functions, where women represent 10.7% against 5.4% of the male portion interviewed in this survey”, highlights Yoshinaga.

For her, this reality is related to a long history of machismo that has been perpetuated in society for generations and keeps women away from the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). In the sub-areas of the finance market, men are the majority in areas such as Asset Management, the area responsible for managing and investing the equity of a person or company; Commercial and Sales; Information Technology; and Investments.

social heritage

The survey also revealed that only 11% of mothers of people working in the finance sector have a background in Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics, which highlights a cultural pattern that distances women from these areas since childhood. Meanwhile, it was found that 30% of the parents of those who participated in the survey are trained in the same areas.

Challenges and necessary changes

Combating gender inequality in the financial market requires a joint effort by institutions, companies and society as a whole. It is necessary to promote a more inclusive culture that values ​​and provides equal opportunities for women in all areas, including finance. Only with effective measures can obstacles to build a fairer and more egalitarian financial market be overcome. For this, the study recommends taking some actions:

Create public policies that encourage the training of women in finance, as well as offer specific vacancies for women in the area;

Implement transparent promotion and remuneration policies;

Promote institutional channels for reporting harassment and improve working conditions for women in the financial market.























