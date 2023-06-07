There are almost 20 million Italians who play sports, occasionally or continuously:

Of these, over 8 and a half million are women and represent 43.3% of the total number of athletes. Considering that women are 51.1% of the population, it is evident that a gender gap persists in sport, which however has gradually narrowed in recent years in which competitive athletes have grown above all.

This is one of the main data that emerges from the Censis Report entitled “Women, work and sport in Italy. For the growth of the territories and the country”. The study was discussed at the Coni Hall of Honor on the occasion of the presentation of the social sustainability project created by the Lottomatica Foundation and Fijlkam, the Italian Federation of Judo Fight Karate Martial Arts.

The Report highlights how without women who work, and without women who play sports, the country will not grow, or at least will grow less than it could. For this reason, increasing the number of practitioners is not only a matter of social justice and equal opportunities, but must also act as a matter of development and national interest.

Subscribe to the newsletter

