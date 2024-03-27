The program “Women with Wellbeing” has marked a milestone in supporting Mexican women, offering economic support that seeks to raise their quality of life. This program, which gives 2,500 pesos every two monthshas been a lifeline for many women in vulnerable conditions in the Mexico state.

To prevent the income of the beneficiaries from being affected by the electoral ban, the Mexican authorities advanced the payment of two two months in February, providing a total of 7,500 pesos to each of the beneficiaries.

Women with Wellbeing only lasts two years and will end in 2025? This is known

This program came to life with the entry of Delfina Gómez to the State Government, as a type of renewal of the “Pink Salary” marking a significant change in policies to support women. Currently, under the management of Juan Carlos González Romero, head of the state Welfare Secretariat, this vital support continues to be distributed.

How long does Women with Wellbeing last and what will happen next?

One of the questions that has arisen among the beneficiaries is the duration of the program and what happens once it ends.

It was initially reported that support would extend through two consecutive years, That is, after starting to deposit in December 2023, there is only official certainty until 2025. However, details have not yet been released about what will happen after this period or if there will be an extension of support for a longer time.

What will happen to the beneficiaries of Mujeres con Bienestar?

The official document of the program does not specify whether the new beneficiaries will be integrated into the existing registry or if a new one will be created.

There is also no mention of whether support will increase or if there will be changes to the eligibility criteria. The state Welfare Department is expected to provide more information on this in the near future.

These are the benefits that Women with Wellbeing gives you

The “Women with Wellbeing” program not only focuses on the economic aspect, but also seeks to raise the comprehensive well-being of Mexican women.

Among the benefits offered include medical and psychological assistance, nutritional support, funeral assistance, vision and dental services, among others. In addition, digital training is promoted and discounts are offered for the economic well-being of the beneficiaries.