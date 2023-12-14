In a significant effort to improve the living conditions of women in the State of Mexico, the state government, through the Ministry of Welfare and the General Directorate of Strategic Social Programs, launched the Women with Wellbeing 2023 program.

This initiative is specifically designed for women between 18 and 64 years old residing in the State of Mexico who face poverty and lack of access to social security.

The main objective of the program is to promote the comprehensive economic and social development of these women. To achieve this, they will be offered financial support and a variety of services focused on well-being.

A “transfer of monetary resources in the amount of $2,500 Mexican pesos each will be given, on a bimonthly basis sometimes, in accordance with the authorized budget availability, in one and up to two legal assistance,” says the government of the State of Mexico.

Services range from legal assistance to medical and veterinary care, as well as educational and training options. In addition, access to social security services and various discounts will be facilitated.

Services

Link for access to legal assistance services. Linkage for access to health care services. Linking for access to different educational options (of any type and level. Linking to access the different training options for well-being. Linkage for access to social security services. Link for access to animal welfare services. Linking for access to wellness discounts and linking information and guidance.

Requirements

To be eligible, interested parties must be Mexican by birth or naturalization, reside in the State of Mexico, be between 18 and 64 years old, face conditions of poverty and lack of access to social security.

The documents necessary for registration include birth certificate, official identification, CURP, proof of address and the completed Single Welfare Form.

The government of the State of Mexico has promoted a program called Mujeres con Bienestar which is focused on women. Requirements: -To be a woman.

-Live and have a domicile in the State of Mexico.

The program promises to be inclusive and equitable, covering the 125 municipalities of the State of Mexico. The beneficiary selection process will be carried out through a specialized committee, guaranteeing transparency and equity. In addition, a specific period has been established for pre-registration and registration, detailing the dates and methods to carry out these procedures.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from the Government of the State of Mexico, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.