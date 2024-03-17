The social programs that the Federal government They have had a favorable response from the population, this is because the support provides help to sectors of society that are vulnerable, and that also with this amount, they can have a more dignified life and with more opportunities.

For its part, the Women with Wellbeing program of the State of Mexico has become one of the most popular, so here we will explain more about the support, payments, calendar for 2024, etc.

In it Women with Wellbeing programthe sum currently is 2,500 pesos bimonthly, It is important to remember that due to the electoral period, the beneficiaries of this support will receive the sum of 7,500 pesos, a triple payment.

What will be the calendar for 2024?

Fourth payment: July-August

Fifth payment: September-October

Sixth payment: November-December

Who can apply to the Women with Wellbeing program?

The beneficiaries will be between 18 and 64 years old, and must live in one of the 125 municipalities of the entity. These will be some factors to receive support:

Heads of family.

Women who reside in locations with high and very high marginalization.

Who have a permanent disability or care for people with disabilities.

Women who recognize themselves as indigenous.

Afro-Mexican women.

Who have chronic degenerative diseases.

Are victims of a crime.

Be repatriated.

Women with Wellbeing Edomex: Payment schedule, dates and amounts

Requirements

Be between 18 and 64 years old.

Being Mexican by birth.

Be residents of the State of Mexico.

Have a birth certificate.

Have a valid voter ID card.

Have CURP.

Have proof of address no older than six months.

Women interested in applying to receive the Women with Wellness Program may apply in the call, it is important to comply with the requirements and not be beneficiary of another social programin order to make it easier to receive this support.