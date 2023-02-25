A survey pointed out that women in their 40s and 50s who have quality relationships are less likely to develop chronic diseases in old age.

The study done by the University of Queensland (Australia) and published in the scientific journal General Psychiatryshowed that having unsatisfactory social relationships can be a risk factor for diseases as much as obesity, physical inactivity or alcohol consumption.

The researchers used data from 7,694 women aged between 45 and 50, with their health and well-being tracked using questionnaires every three years on average, indicating their level of satisfaction in their relationships, including with partners, family, friends and colleagues.

“There is a known link between poor social relationships and poor health, but until now research has focused on individual illnesses or factors such as a person’s marital status or the size of their social network,” said lead author Dr. Xiaolin Xu, from the School of Public Health at the University of Queensland.

Participants were also monitored for 11 conditions: diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, osteoporosis, arthritis, cancer, depression and anxiety.

About 58% of women who did not have chronic conditions when the study began developed multiple chronic conditions over the 20-year period.

“Crucially, we found that middle-aged women with the lowest levels of relationship satisfaction were twice as likely to develop multiple chronic conditions as those who were very satisfied with their relationships,” said Dr. Xu.