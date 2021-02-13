At the end of Crawl into Bethlehem, the 1967 essay on the scene hippy from San Francisco that brought her fame, Joan Didion bumps into a five-year-old girl who is reading a comic on the floor of her bedroom while licking her lips, painted an inexplicable white color. The girl is in full lysergic high: her mother has given her LSD for a snack. Other afternoons he plays peyote. The detached description that Didion made of that moment, which cannot hide the disdain for that group of brains that the writer of the chronicle felt, has conquered a page of its own in the universal history of essay writing, without much to envy the fall of the horse de Montaigne or the song of the nightjar in the work of Thoreau, among other illustrious epiphanies of death.

Those who dream the American dream

Joan Didion. Translation by Javier Calvo. Random House Literature, 2019.

A selection of articles by Joan Didion, for the first time in Spanish, edited by Claudio López Lamadrid. From Dragging towards Bethlehem to Miami, a sensational journey through the journalism of the author of The year of magical thinking.

Look straight ahead

Vivian Gornick. Translation by Julia Osuna. Sixth Floor, 2019.

The author of Fierce attachments she recalls her experience as a waitress in the Catskills, the mountains where New York Jews vacationed, to study youthful desire and recall her initiatory learning about class and gender inequality.

The trembling woman or the story of my nerves

Siri Hustvedt. Translation by Cecilia Ceriani. Seix Barral, 2020.

The writer, winner of the 2019 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature, adopted the first person to try to find an explanation for her strange tremors using the teachings of neurology, psychiatry and psychoanalysis.

Hunger. Memories of my body

Roxane Gay. Translation by Lucía Barahona. Captain Swing, 2018.

The author of Bad feminist, which became known in the past decade through a blog, explores what it means to be overweight in a society obsessed with thinness and reveals the heartbreak of having suffered a sexual assault when she was 12 years old.

False mirror

Jia Tolentino. Translation by Juan Trejo. Today’s Topics, 2020.

“At first, the Internet seemed good,” reads the first sentence of this compendium of texts on reality TV, tracksuit fashion or MDMA by one of the new voices of the essay, which was forged on female portals before signing for The New Yorker.



The trace of the days

Leslie Jamison. Translation by Rita da Costa. Anagram, 2020.

A journey through the relationship between creativity and drunkenness through figures such as Raymond Carver, David Foster Wallace, Billie Holiday or Amy Winehouse. The author, who previously signed the excellent Devil’s hook, also narrates his struggle with alcoholism.

Memories of my nonexistence

Rebecca Solnit. Translation by Antonia Martín. Lumen, 2021. Wanderlust Y Men explain things to me, reviews her career since the eighties and her will to define her identity and speak up in a society that never hesitates to silence women.

