Using large-scale US data that has followed patients for more than a decade, researchers from the University of York's Faculty of Health found that women with metabolic syndrome and high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) have a 2.6-fold higher mortality risk than women without both conditions, suggesting the need to examine chronic disease comorbidity when it comes to HPV-related cancers.

“Although it has long been known that metabolic conditions can contribute to HPV persistence, this study extends previous work by examining associations with mortality risk,” says School of Nursing assistant professor Catriona Buick, also a clinical nurse scientist oncology at Sunnybrook Health Science Center.

Buick, an expert in HPV, women's health and cancer care, collaborated with the School of Kinesiology and Health Sciences' Ph.D. student Parmis Mirzadeh, whose research examines obesity and metabolic diseases, to take a closer look at the association.

Data for the study, published in PLOS ONE, was obtained from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey with a final sample size of 5,101 individuals (3,274 women). The researchers found that more than a quarter of women with metabolic syndrome had high-risk HPV.

Their study did not suggest an increase in mortality by HPV status alone, which the researchers said could be attributed to the fact that the data only allowed a snapshot of whether or not a woman had HPV and could not speak to of persistence.

“HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and has been called the common flu of sexually transmitted diseases,” explains Buick. “In most cases, the body clears HPV fairly quickly, but persistent cases of high-risk HPV can develop into precancerous changes in the cervix and in some cases over many years into cervical cancer.”

While most of the 200 known strains pose no serious problem, a handful are responsible for nearly all cases of cervical cancer, accounting for 4.5% of all cancers worldwide.

Metabolic syndrome refers to a set of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, which can include excess fat around the waist, high fasting blood sugar levels, and high blood pressure.

Although not directly examined in this study, individuals with metabolic syndrome are approximately 65% ​​more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and are 25% more likely to die from “any” cause. It is unclear how metabolic syndrome may affect HPV.

“It likely has something to do with a weakened immune response and chronic inflammation, but research examining a direct physiological pathway has yet to be conducted,” Mirzadeh said.

One in five Canadian adults suffers from metabolic syndrome, and these numbers are on the rise, and both Buick and Mirzadeh stress the importance of a healthy lifestyle, participating in routine cancer screening and getting vaccinated against HPV.

Jurisdictions in Canada and around the world are moving away from Pap tests and toward HPV testing, which Buick says can alert healthcare providers to potential problems earlier and don't need to be performed as frequently.

While HPV vaccinations are very helpful, they only help protect against a handful of the most common of the 40 known cancer-causing HPV strains, Buick says.

“Regardless of vaccination status, anyone with a cervix should still get screened.”

Lifestyle, genetics, and a number of other factors within and outside of our control are known to contribute to the development of metabolic syndrome, a set of conditions that add up to an increased risk of serious health problems.

A new study has found that stress, through its propensity to increase inflammation in the body, is also linked to metabolic syndrome, leading researchers to suggest that cheap and relatively easy stress management techniques could be one way to help improve biological health outcomes.

“We were looking specifically at middle-aged people, a critical period for determining who will experience accelerated aging.

Stress is an important contributor to several negative health outcomes as we age,” said senior author Jasmeet Hayes, associate professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.

“There are many variables that influence metabolic syndrome, some we cannot change, but others we can. Everyone experiences stress,” Hayes said. “And stress management is a modifiable factor that is cost-effective and is something people can do in their daily lives without having to involve medical professionals.”

Links have been established between stress and biological health, but few previous studies have specifically examined the involvement of inflammation in the connection of stress with metabolic syndrome.

People with metabolic syndrome are diagnosed with at least three of five factors that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems: excess abdominal fat, high blood pressure, low HDL (good) cholesterol, and high fasting blood glucose levels and triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood. The condition is also called insulin resistance syndrome.

Using data from a sample of 648 participants (average age 52 years) in a national survey titled Midlife in the United States, first author Savana Jurgens built a statistical model to evaluate how inflammation might fit into the relationship between stress and the syndrome. metabolic.

Information from respondents' perceived stress, blood biomarkers for inflammation, and physical exam findings that indicated risk factors for metabolic syndrome was used for the analysis.

“There's not a lot of research that has looked at all three variables at the same time,” said Jurgens, a psychology graduate student in Hayes' lab. “There is a lot of work that suggests that stress is associated with inflammation, inflammation is associated with metabolic syndrome, and stress is associated with metabolic syndrome. But putting all these pieces together is rare.”

Composite inflammation scores were calculated using biomarkers that included the better-known IL-6 and C-reactive protein, as well as E-selectin and ICAM-1, which help recruit white blood cells during inflammation, and fibrinogen, a protein essential for blood clotting.

The statistical model showed that stress does indeed have a relationship with metabolic syndrome, and inflammation explains more than half of that connection: 61.5%, to be exact.

“There is a small effect of perceived stress on metabolic syndrome, but inflammation explains a lot of it,” Jurgens said.

The findings made sense: Stress is just one of many factors that can throw health markers into a state of chaos. Other factors include a range of behaviors, including inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, smoking and poor sleep, as well as low socioeconomic status, older age and being female.

But considering that about 1 in 3 American adults suffer from metabolic syndrome, knowing how to reduce the risk or prevent it altogether is important, Hayes said. The findings also confirm that stress and its connection to inflammation can have a big impact on overall biological health.

“People think of stress as mental health, which is all psychological. It is not. There are real physical effects to chronic stress,” Hayes said. “It could be inflammation; it could be metabolic syndrome or a number of things. This still reminds us of that.”

Future work will include a closer look at whether stress has a causal effect on metabolic syndrome and evaluating stress management techniques that may be best to help reduce inflammation.

Perimenopause is a time when women become more vulnerable to a variety of health problems.

A new study based on data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging has identified menopause as a risk factor for developing metabolic syndrome or some of its components, including hypertension, central obesity and high blood sugar levels.

The incidence of metabolic syndrome increases with age and, in Canada, reaches 38% in women aged 60 to 79. Understanding the causes of metabolic syndrome is important because this condition increases the risk of heart disease and cancer, two of the leading causes of death in women.

Some previous studies have suggested an association between the onset of menopause and the development of metabolic syndrome, independent of aging.

This study analyzed data from more than 10,000 women aged 45 to 85 who participated in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging and found a positive association between menopause and an increased risk of metabolic syndrome.

The good news, however, is that lifestyle interventions aimed at women with metabolic syndrome have been shown to be effective in preventing type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular risk.

Age at menopause and use of hormone therapy have also been identified as possible modifiers of this relationship, although further studies are needed to better quantify their effect.

The study findings appear in the article “The effect of menopause on metabolic syndrome: cross-sectional findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study of Aging.”

“These findings reaffirm the previously identified link between menopause and metabolic syndrome.

Given the increased cardiovascular risk associated with metabolic syndrome and given that heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women, this study highlights the importance of cardiovascular risk assessment and risk reduction strategies in midlife. women,” says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of NAMS.