Despite the fact that it has been observed that women tend to present more adverse effects in chemotherapy treatments than men, few studies have investigated the causes of the differences in the impact of this treatment and immunotherapy, in which women tend to show greater risk of collateral damage.

A study, conducted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, showed that women are at substantially increased risk of severe, or symptomatic, side effects from various cancer treatments. For example, patients who received immunotherapy had a 66 percent higher rate than men of having any disease. Among those who received chemotherapy or immunotherapy, there were more cases with symptoms that affected the blood.

The team, led by Joseph M. Unger, a biostatistician at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, analyzed the adverse effects presented in phases II and III of clinical trials carried out between 1980 and 2019, excluding patients who suffered from a specific sex-related cancer such as prostate or breast cancer. The data was obtained from the SWOG cancer institute, which operates in the United States and Canada.

various factors

The researchers noted that the differences between toxic effects and treatment outcomes may be due to multiple factors. Differences in the way of reporting cases or between pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and pharmacogenomics, as well as in the drugs administered are among the possible causes that generate such different effects.

“We systematically examined the role of patient gender in both experiences, both symptomatic and objective adverse events across multiple cancer treatment paradigms, including cytotoxic, immune-mediated, and targeted therapies,” the study states.

In order to improve the chances of detecting differences in adverse effects derived from sex, “we combined information from several decades of therapeutic clinical trials. Patients receiving care in the study were uniformly followed for symptoms during treatment, therefore large-scale analyzes and a well-characterized clinical trial database provide a unique opportunity to explore this topic,” it reads.

The researchers note that inequalities in adverse effects have several possible explanations. They point out that given body differences, women may have received a higher relative dose; It has also been suggested that medication adherence to oral therapies may differ by gender. The study adds the possible differences based on the way each patient has to interpret the adverse effects, as well as to communicate them.

Although there are no safe cancer treatments for either sex, experts say that “the goal in cancer therapy is to maximize the effectiveness of the treatment and limit its toxicity.” Therefore, they highlight the need to personalize the way each patient is treated.