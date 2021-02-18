Women with children will be taken by helicopter from the village of Nunligran in Chukotka, which was left without heating in 20-degree frost as a result of the accident. This was announced on Thursday, February 18 press service administration of the Providensky urban district.

The accident on the main heating network in Nunligran occurred on Thursday morning. Almost all residential buildings, where over 200 people live, were left without heating.

An emergency regime was introduced in the village. Emergency recovery work is underway.

Students from the local boarding school have already been evacuated to the village of Provideniya by helicopter. Children are accommodated at the North-Eastern Providence Technical School.

“We also drew up lists for the evacuation of women with children – it turned out another 22 people. It is also planned to take them to Provideniya by helicopter. Some residents refuse to leave their apartments, some have temporarily settled with their relatives, ”the message says.

According to the regional investigation department of the IC of Russia, a pre-investigation check is being carried out on the fact of the accident. Investigators are working at the scene.

Earlier, on February 8, residents of 170 apartment buildings in Voronezh were left without heating in a 20-degree frost due to a breakthrough in heating networks.