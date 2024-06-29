Proposal is included in text approved by the Health Committee of the Chamber of Deputies; also includes people with endometriosis

A Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a PL (bill) (1,508 of 24) which turns into law the ordinance of the Ministry of Health which establishes the National Policy for Comprehensive Care in Assisted Human Reproduction. The text ensures access to assisted human reproduction services (including egg freezing) for women undergoing cancer treatment that may affect their fertility or diagnosed with endometriosis.

According to the text, treatments must be offered by the SUS (Unified Health System). However, when the availability of the system’s own network is insufficient to guarantee healthcare coverage, the Public Authority must resort to assisted human reproduction services offered by the private sector.

The National Policy for Comprehensive Care in Assisted Human Reproduction will encourage the establishment of public Assisted Reproduction Centers in all regions of the country. It should be implemented in all units of the Federation, with the management of actions shared between the spheres of government.

The author of the proposal, deputy Iza Arruda (MDB-PE), stated that the proposal has, among its objectives “raise the National Policy for Comprehensive Care in Assisted Human Reproduction to the legal level, through the establishment of clear guidelines for its implementation and execution throughout the national territory”.

The proposal changes the Family Planning Act and the Law 11.664 of 08which deals with the prevention of breast, uterine and colorectal cancer.

Cancer and endometriosis

The rapporteur, deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ), recommended approving the proposal with amendments. Although the original text dealt with egg freezing only for women with cancer, the congresswoman recommended ensuring the right to those suffering from endometriosis.

Cancer therapies can be detrimental to fertility, and cryopreservation (freezing) of eggs before beginning cancer treatment offers these patients the chance of future motherhood.

Endometriosis is a disease that makes pregnancy difficult and generally results from changes in the reproductive organs (uterus, ovaries and tubes). These lead to blockages that make it difficult for sperm to reach the egg or prevent the embryo from implanting in the uterus.

“There is nothing fairer, therefore, than also guaranteeing these women timely access to assisted human reproduction services, including egg cryopreservation”defended Jandira Feghali.

Next steps

The project, which is being processed conclusively, will still be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

To become law, it must also be approved by the Federal Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.