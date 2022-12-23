The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), announced this Thursday (22.Dec.2022) 16 new ministers who will integrate his future government. Before, he had announced another 5.

Of the 21 names already confirmed, 6 are women (29% of the total). Blacks will command 5 folders (24%). An indigenous, former governor Wellington Dias (PT-PI), was nominated for Regional Development.

So far, 11 ministers are white men – representing 52% of the total.

The Lula government will have 37 ministries. Therefore, another 16 names will still be announced that will integrate the 1st step. The president-elect promised “surprises”🇧🇷

THE “female bench” of Lula’s 1st echelon is composed, until now, by: Nísia Trindade (Health), Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Margareth Menezes (Culture), Cida Gonçalves (Women) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation).

The black ministers are: Flávio Dino (Justice), Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovations), Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and Margareth Menezes (Culture).

The above information is from self-declarations delivered to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and published on the website Disclose Cand, for ministers who have already held public office. For other situations, publications on social networks were taken into account.

MEET THE MINISTERS

Below, click on the names of the nominees and get to know the profile of each one:

During the announcement, the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), said that the country’s financial situation will not allow his government’s ministers to increase spending on teams. According to him, it will be necessary to maintain the number of people that there was in his last year in office, in 2010.

“Everyone will have to start tightening their belts, because the number of employees in each ministry will be at most compared to what it was in 2010”, said after receiving the report from the transitional government.

Lula made a series of criticisms of the situation in the country. Before him, the elected vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), stated that the country suffered a “disassemble” in the government of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “There was a dismantling of the Brazilian State. More than 14,000 works stopped. This is not austerity, it is management inefficiency”said the deputy.

According to Lula, the work of the new government will be to make the federal budget available to the poorest. “We are going to make every possible effort, but every possible effort so that the little money that this country is raising is made available to the most needy people”, said.

Watch the ad (22min46s)🇧🇷

WHICH MINISTRIES MISSING

Here is the list of the other 16 ministries for which Lula has yet to indicate names to compose the government: