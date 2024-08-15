Ciudad Juarez.- The president of the municipal committee of National Action Party (PAN), Xóchitl Contreras Herrera, confirmed that the next state leadership of that party will be a woman.

After the National Executive Committee of the PAN signed an agreement so that the renewal of 14 state leadership positions would be reserved for women.

These are the states of Baja California, Mexico City, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Tabasco.

In the state, within the PAN, at least four women have indicated their intentions to compete for the state PAN leadership, such is the case of federal deputy Daniela Álvarez, local deputies Georgina Bujanda and Marisela Terrazas and the PAN leader in the city of Chihuahua, Sarahí Franklyn.

A meeting of the PAN State Council will be held next Saturday in the city of Chihuahua, where the schedule for the internal process of renewing the state leadership is expected to be announced, Contreras Herrera said.

State Committee, ready

The party’s general secretary in Chihuahua, Margarita Alvídrez, said she was pleased because the gender designation will allow her to demonstrate that there are valuable women in the Chihuahua PAN, capable of moving forward one of the most important institutions in the state.

She described the fact as relevant for women who participate in the political life of the state, as she assures them that it provides them with a reality of equality.

He explained that they are waiting for the call to vote, which will establish the time and rules of the game, in order to move on to the collection of signatures and the campaign in case the election is by the ordinary method of electing members. In case two thirds of the municipal institutes of the state were to vote in favor of the election of the (State) Council, the dynamics would change and only the councilors would be able to participate as voters.

