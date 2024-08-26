This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter from EL PAÍS América that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so in this link.

When Amanda Zurawski, Hadley Duvall, and Kaitlyn Joshua took the stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, where Kamala Harris accepted her nomination for the White House, few imagined that the stories of these three women would bring tears to the eyes of those in attendance. Residents of Texas, Louisiana, and Kentucky—three of the most restrictive states regarding abortion—each told of their suffering and pain: one of having to continue with a nonviable pregnancy, even at the cost of her own health; another of having become pregnant at age 12 after being raped by a family member; and the third of the lack of medical care for a miscarriage.

“A second period of [Donald] “Trump would take away even more of our rights,” Zurawski warned on stage, where she and her husband recounted the ordeal they suffered in having to continue with a pregnancy they knew would not come to term. “We have to vote as if our lives depend on it, because they do.”

Throughout her career, Harris has been a staunch defender of women’s right to decide, which has been curtailed in recent years in her country. It was probably in that battle that many Americans saw her for the first time. “Can you think of any law that gives the government the ability to decide over a man’s body?” snapped in 2018 the then-California senator asked a speechless Judge Brett Kavanaugh about his position on the Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States. It happened at the confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Amanda Zurawski, with her husband Josh, Kaitlyn Joshua and Hadley Duvall on August 19 during the Democratic convention. Mike Segar (REUTERS)

Because of episodes like this, Harris’s candidacy has quickly acquired a kind of hopeful craze, especially among women, making her a standard-bearer for their causes. The candidate brought a breath of fresh air to an election that was predicted to be lethargic. In just a few days, she managed to reach the threshold of one billion dollars, the fastest monetary donation to a campaign in history. And women turned out in her wake, quickly opening up the “largest gender gap we have ever seen.” according to FM3a public policy-oriented opinion research firm.

The American women who took to the streets of Washington and other cities in 2017 in their millions in a historic protest march against President Donald Trump’s inauguration to defend the rights they saw under threat could now help Harris break the biggest glass ceiling, a politician who has already broken almost everyone.

California’s first female attorney general, the first person of color elected to the Senate from that state, the first female vice president, and the first female candidate of color for the White House are supported predominantly by women. According to the poll, CBS News/YouGovthey support her in higher percentages than Trump, and even President Joe Biden himself. And although it is known that the female vote Traditionally it is democraticthe gap is growing thanks to the sudden change of direction of undecided voters, according to polls.

Politicians such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama have joined forces around this wave of hope. The former first lady referred to this tangible furor on the second day of the Democratic convention in Chicago: “Something magical is happening, can’t you see it?” she exclaimed. “Not only in this arena, but throughout the country. It is the contagious force of hope,” she said.

“We have cracked the highest and hardest glass ceiling,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a powerful speech on the first day of the convention. She, who faced Donald Trump in 2016 as the first woman to officially run for president on a major party ticket, is now confident that Harris can finish the job she has started. “The future is here,” she reiterated.

And using her best sisterhood oratory, Clinton extended her hand, assuring that, on this occasion, the one on the other side will be Kamala Harris, assuming the presidency of the United States. Because, she exclaimed in a vibrant voice, “when a barrier falls for one, it falls – and opens the way – for all.”

But as Clinton knows from experience, the barriers are higher for women. Harris, for example, has had to face questions that have nothing to do with her ability to do the job. Trump calls her “nasty,” “ruthless,” and “ambitious,” a term we know is loaded with negativity when used in the feminine.

She has also faced scrutiny for the way she dresses or laughs. And then there are the 2021 remarks by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, who questioned the voting rights of childless people in a viral interview on social media when Harris was nominated. Harris has no children of her own, although she is a stepmother to her husband’s two children. In that interview, Vance also lamented that the US was governed “by a bunch of ladies with cats and no children — among whom he mentioned Harris — who feel miserable about their own lives and the decisions they have made, and that is why they want the rest of the country to feel miserable too.”

The Democratic candidate has not responded to these statements, but actress Jennifer Aniston and fans of singer Taylor Swift – who are childless and have cats – have done so, with all the mobilizing power that implies. The truth is that part of Generation Z seems to be seeing Kamala Harris as their ally, as well as other pop culture forces such as Beyoncé, Pink and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, although we do not know how much of that will be converted into votes.

But we must not forget that between Hillary Clinton’s failed election and Kamala Harris’ candidacy, there has been the #MeToo movement, a disastrous Trump presidency, a threatening victory for Javier Milei in Argentina, the election of a woman to head the Mexican government and other key moments for women and feminism.

“Right now, Kamala Harris, whether we like it or not, is the woman in front of all women. (I hope)… we are able to surround her and support her, because we will be supporting all of us,” wrote feminist journalist Angeles Caso in her column in Article 14.

“Historically, calling yourself a feminist when you’re running for president has been a bad idea, something that is supposed to scare away the electorate,” explains feminist writer Catalina Ruíz-Navarro. However, she could now turn things around. “Kamala’s arrival filled this campaign with energy (…) with a much-needed hope to win an election,” she says.

Support for Harris now seems almost like a demonstration of principles in the face of a Republican candidate who does not hide his misogynistic tendencies, who fires sexist remarks at point-blank range and who has been found guilty of sexual abuse, in addition to 34 other crimes, and who, if he becomes president, promises to criminalize abortion throughout the country.

On November 5, he will face a daughter of immigrants, who is the face of the American dream and raised in a progressive family that has always kept women’s reproductive freedom on its agenda among its causes, especially after the repeal of the Roe v. Wade ruling in 2022 by the conservative-majority Supreme Court, following several appointments made by Trump.

In March of this year, Harris became the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood, a statement of intent that contrasted with the lukewarm support shown until then by Biden. And the man he has chosen as ‘number 2’, Tim Walz, was the first governor to guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and fertility treatments in his state, Minnesota.

But, judging by her public statements, her fight for equality goes further. “The status of women is the status of democracy,” said Harris in her first speech to the United Nations as US vice president in 2021. “We trust women,” she reaffirmed in her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination on Thursday. And, if she reaches the White House, she has clear priorities. “When Congress passes a law to protect reproductive rights, I, as president of the United States, will proudly sign it,” she said.

But first, as Zurawski warned in Chicago, we must vote “as if our lives depended on it.” Hope in these elections, more than ever, is placed in the strength of the female vote.

