Country banned female presence in men’s games 40 years ago; authorization was given for the season starting in August

The president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, announced this Sunday (July 9, 2023) that women in the country will be able to watch men’s football matches in stadiums in the season starting in August. The country banned female presence in men’s games 40 years ago.

“One of the main features of this season is that women will be able to enter the stadiums”said Mehdi Taj at a live-streamed game draw event.

The ban in the country was based on the thinking of a group of religious men who believe that women should avoid environments considered “masculine” and watching men wearing shorts, for example, which is a sporty outfit. The opinion of religious people is a key element in decision-making in the country.

In the announcement, the president of the Federation said that stadiums in the cities of Isfahan and Kerman, in the center, and Ahvaz, in the west of the country, are “ready” to receive the female audience. No stadiums in the Iranian capital, Tehran, were mentioned by Mehdi.

Some exceptions have already been made in recent years so that women could go to stadiums. In October 2019, for example, 4,000 women followed the match that qualified the Iranian team for the 2022 World Cup. It was the 1st authorization since the 1979 revolution.